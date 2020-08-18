Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Announces Major Enhancements to RBSourceFilings with RegReview

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced major upgrades to RBSourceFilings with RegReview, a complete workflow solution to transform the SEC filing preparation process. Built on Wolters Kluwer's historic deep domain expertise and acclaimed solutions in securities, these new upgrades to RBSourceFilings with RegReview take the product to new levels for expediting the filing research and preparation process.

RBSourceFilings with RegReview continues to enhance Wolters Kluwer's best-in-class securities content and tools on a single comprehensive platform. The solution allows law firms and corporate counsel to leverage point-in-time redlining technology, integrated checklists, practical guidance, and workflow tools to meet the challenges of rapidly changing regulations and ensure securities disclosure compliance. This solution integrates all of these features to expedite SEC filings regulatory review, allowing users to increase productivity, lower costs, and apply cutting-edge information technology to highly labor-intensive processes.

"At a time when businesses of all sizes are looking for ways to increase efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance in a rapidly changing environment, RBSourceFilings with RegReview continues to do exactly that for securities professionals," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Wolters Kluwer is committed to integrating our unparalleled securities content with cutting-edge technology to offer a securities workflow solution unlike any other on the market."

Unique features of RBSourceFilings with RegReview include:

Point-in-time comparisons to indicate changes to specific laws over time;

Redlines of current and past source material to indicate exactly what text has changed;

Comprehensive checklists containing all content necessary to review for 15 major SEC filings;

Direct links to all source content to guide users to relevant material and eliminate manual searches;

Progress tracking to ensure a complete review and promote collaboration; and

Interactive notes for every checklist item to streamline the reporting process.

To learn more about RBSourceFilings with RegReview, visit: https://rbsourcefilings.com/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

