Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Launches Expanded and Enhanced Corporate Counsel Profiler

With detailed information for more than 50,000 corporate counsel and over 14,500 legal departments within the U.S., Corporate Counsel Profiler provides law firm practitioners with a wide range of information to search and find corporate counsels through an easy-to-use, searchable platform. The newly enhanced solution now provides users with visual and interactive search options that will provide a more seamless experience in researching corporate counsels. The newly instituted "highlighted changes" feature that shows users when a counsel record has been changed, the new "alerting" feature and the addition of company subsidiaries and the counsels that work for those subsidiaries, are just some of the many changes that have been added to Corporate Counsel Profiler to both expand its features and provide a better experience for its users.

Used as a business development and corporate legal department insight tool, Corporate Counsel Profiler has always provided users with the ability to gain valuable legal department insights. Its new expanded features and database build upon and enhance those capabilities, allowing users to research more broadly and then use post-search filters to narrow in on information by items like location, education or practice area. The solution is also beneficial for law school students looking for jobs and internships.

"Corporate Counsel Profiler pulls together difficult-to-find information and analytics that help firms better understand corporate legal department staff and organization to better support law firms' business development goals and better serve existing clients," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The solution's expanded coverage, analytics and new alerting feature empowers partners and support staff to find connections and uncover potential needs to more effectively reach and communicate with prospective clients."

The newly launched solution includes an advanced user experience while preserving the core features from the prior version, including the interactive map feature and detailed corporate counsel information including title, phone number, email address, website, previous positions, year joined, bar jurisdiction, practice area(s), and more. Information can easily be prepared for export in PDF or in MS-Excel format for further on the platform for print or to send in a PDF file.

