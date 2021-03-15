Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Names Rich Hollister as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced Rich Hollister's appointment as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, effective immediately.

As a veteran of the legal industry, Hollister brings decades of experience managing sales organizations that serve law firms as well as corporate legal, government, and law school markets. In his new role, Hollister will lead the LRUS sales and customer success organization, drive sustained and robust revenue growth, and deliver increased value to customers. Hollister will report to Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

"As we accelerate the development of expert solutions for legal professionals, we are continuing to find new ways to help our customers innovate their workflow and deliver more value," said Sonderegger. "Rich brings a wealth of experience driving successful sales organizations within the industry, and his deep understanding of the legal landscape will support our efforts to serve the evolving needs of our customers. We are very excited to have him join the team."

Hollister has successfully managed sales organizations of various sizes throughout his career and has grown sales teams from a several million dollars to over $100 million. His sales management expertise has helped companies transform their sales teams to create scalable, repeatable, and predictable sales processes.

"In the wake of the pandemic, the legal industry is experiencing unprecedented changes, and Wolters Kluwer is well-positioned to provide legal professionals with the solutions they need to adapt in a quickly evolving landscape," said Hollister. "I am excited to join the team at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. as we work to meet our customers' needs."

Hollister earned an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and holds a B.S. degree in Marketing from Binghamton University School of Management.

