Wolters Kluwer named Market Leader for its CCH® Tagetik expert solution in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH 2021 for the fourth consecutive year

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, was recognized as "Market Leader" for its award-winning CCH Tagetik expert solution in the 2021 BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM) in the DACH region.

The BARC Score FPM DACH covers a total of 14 vendors from the segment and takes into account both cloud and on-premises solutions. Only providers with strong FPM focus and who generate significant sales year are represented. Another prerequisite is a significant number of implementations within the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Based on a comprehensive catalog of criteria, the providers represented are evaluated in the two dimensions of "Portfolio Capabilities" and "Market Execution". Aspects such as software architecture including integration and connectivity options, user-friendliness, functionality as well as customer satisfaction and product strategy are assessed.

BARC analysts emphasize the strength and comprehensiveness of the integrated, web-based and open CCH Tagetik platform for financial performance management which includes financial consolidation and close, budgeting planning and forecasting, profitability analysis, cash flow management, financial reporting and analytics as well as compliance regulatory reporting and disclosure management.

"We are pleased about being ranked as leaders for the fourth consecutive year. This confirms our strategy of continuous product innovation and continued commitment in the DACH region." said Andreas Drescher, DACH General Manager of the CCH Tagetik business unit at Wolters Kluwer.

In the report, the workflow-based planning and forecasting capabilities, predefined set of business rules for corporate performance management, and the ability to add operational planning topics are called out as strengths. The CCH Tagetik Analytic Information Hub, which enables large volumes of operational and financial data to be processed at a granular level, is also highlighted as a product feature and so is the option to run CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA with access to SAP data via built-in connectivity.

Further information can be found at this link.

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

