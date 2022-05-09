Wolters Kluwer Partners with Clarivate to Distribute Darts-ip in the U.S.

"This partnership with Clarivate is our latest initiative to provide our customers with high-quality worldwide data and empower them to make quick and efficient decisions," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are pleased to offer Darts-ip in the U.S. and provide a valuable solution for legal professionals to help them more accurately assess risk and better advise their clients."

Clarivate is a trusted global leader providing solutions to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems while accelerating the pace of innovation. From identifying and protecting IP assets to building a litigation strategy, Darts-ip provides IP attorneys, paralegals, litigators, and counsels with strategic resources to support law firms' practice and approach. As one of the world's largest collections of global IP cases, Darts-ip enhances and delivers quality advice and outstanding client service with Clarivate technology and expertise through specialized search tools. Through robust IP protection, Darts-ip delivers actionable IP intelligence that help legal professionals make confident IP and legal decisions through depth of analysis to anticipate future developments.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate said, "We are thrilled to work with Wolters Kluwer to accelerate innovation by bringing Darts-ip to U.S. law firms and providing them with global IP case data to alleviate blind spots in litigation risk outside of the U.S."

Through this collaboration, Wolters Kluwer customers will gain access to a comprehensive view of patents, trademarks, domains, designs, copyrights, and trademarks. To learn more, visit: https://clarivate.com/darts-ip

