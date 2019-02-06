Wolters Kluwer Partners with SpacedRepetition.com to Power Its Emanuel® Law in a Flash Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced its partnership with SpacedRepetition.com to provide law school students with digital access to Wolters Kluwer's trusted Emanuel® Law in a Flash series, using the spaced repetition system—the single most effective studying technique for memorization.

Emanuel Law in a Flash was created by Steve Emanuel, and with its superior content and accessibility, it is ideal for law school study. Now as a digital tool, the popular flashcards allow students to grade themselves on how well they know an answer to both black letter law and hypotheticals. Using this information, SpacedRepetition.com's unique learning algorithm schedules the next time for the student to review each flashcard. As a result, law students who review information at the right time can retain more information and will eventually need to review less often, saving them valuable study time.

Wolters Kluwer continues to expand its extensive portfolio of digital offerings for law students, and Emanuel Law in a Flash powered by SpacedRepetition.com is the latest addition that students can utilize online via their laptop, tablet, or phone to study anytime, anywhere.

"The way in which law students are learning and retaining information continues to change, and we must evolve with them in order to provide students with the most helpful tools possible," said Vikram Savkar, Vice President & General Manager, International and Higher Education Markets, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Through our partnership with SpacedRepetition.com, Wolters Kluwer is able to digitize its Emanuel Law in a Flash series in a way that is scientifically proven to improve learning and retention."

SpacedRepitition.com was founded by Professor Gabe Teninbaum, whom ABA Journal recently mentioned as "perhaps the most tech-savvy law professor in the country." "We've helped thousands of law students succeed with this technology," said Teninbaum. "Making the Emanuel Law in a Flash series available to the site's users will make it an even better opportunity for them."

The Legal Education group of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Its flagship digital solution, CasebookConnect.com, provides law students with a suite of online content and learning tools designed to maximize their success in the highly competitive law school environment.

To purchase the digital Emanuel Law in a Flash series, visit http://www.spacedrepetition.com/law-in-a-flash.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.wolterskluwerlr.com

