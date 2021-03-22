Wolters Kluwer Provides Expert Insight on Historic American Rescue Plan Act

"The American Rescue Plan represents President Biden's promise since before his inauguration to address the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis," said Barbara O'Dell, J.D., a Wolters Kluwer Senior Legal Analyst. "The robust stimulus package emphasizes direct payment to individuals, delivery of vaccines and expanding healthcare coverage assistance along with greater support for the transportation industry."

WHY: This historic stimulus package includes not only funding for vaccination programs but also support for individuals, businesses, schools, and state and local governments. In this new report, Wolters Kluwer's experts provide analysis on the following:

- The third round of direct stimulus payments;

- Extensions of unemployment relief;

- Increased funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations;

- The extension and expansion of the paid sick and FMLA leave tax credits;

- Changes related to retirement plan funding, and more.

