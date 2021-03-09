Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP® EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, received an SAP® EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Technology Adoption. The award recognizes the long-term relationship, customer success, and potential for growth of the CCH® Tagetik expert solutions in the cloud. CCH® Tagetik is available on SAP Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA South) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"Our CCH Tagetik expert solutions power the most complex customer requirements," said Ralf Gärtner, senior vice president and general manager of corporate performance solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "This recognition highlights that, when selecting CCH Tagetik to run on SAP HANA, customers benefit from a comprehensive and powerful finance solution capable of supporting enterprise-wide transformation."

CCH Tagetik 5 is SAP certified as powered by SAP HANA. The solution goes beyond basic integration and offers data processing performance in a single unified platform that's extensible and ready to process high volumes of data for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics. CCH Tagetik is one of the few third party solutions running natively on SAP HANA and leveraging the SAP technology stack with a long-term development commitment.

"We continue to be impressed with the market success of CCH Tagetik," said Dominique Congnard, vice president of growth business areas, SAP EMEA S. "By combining the unified Wolters Kluwer platform with SAP HANA, customers can leverage their investment in SAP to help optimize finance processes, harness granular data and gain greater insights. This award is very well deserved."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

Wolters Kluwer received its award during the SAP Customer Success Summit 2021, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formerly called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

