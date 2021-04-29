Wolters Kluwer Special Report: White House Sprints to 100-Day Mark with No Sign of Slowing Down

On this presidential milestone, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has prepared a special report on the administration's progress to date, its many policy actions along the way, and what to expect in the coming months, released on April 29, 2021 and linked here: https://business.cch.com/Special-Report-Biden-100-Days.pdf

"In its first 100 days, aided by a razor-thin majority in Congress, this White House has achieved what few thought possible at the outset," said Ted Trautmann, J.D., a Wolters Kluwer senior legal analyst. "The sweeping American Rescue Plan Act and world-leading vaccine rollout are, by themselves, transformative. Add to that the many executive actions, regulatory initiatives, cabinet and agency appointments, and new legislation and programs in the pipeline. All told, this administration's debut is approaching historic levels of efficiency."

WHY: This special report lays out the administration's agenda and policy actions taken to date, organized around key subject areas such as healthcare, labor and employment, tax, and others. Specific actions covered in the report include:

The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law March 11 , which provides economic and tax relief to individuals, families, businesses, schools, and state and local governments, including stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits, paid sick and family medical leave, child and dependent care assistance, expanded health care coverage, transportation industry support, and retirement plan relief

stimulus package signed into law , which provides economic and tax relief to individuals, families, businesses, schools, and state and local governments, including stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits, paid sick and family medical leave, child and dependent care assistance, expanded health care coverage, transportation industry support, and retirement plan relief Covid-19 vaccine production and distribution, expanded testing, protective equipment production, research, guidance, and outreach

Affordable Care Act coverage enrollment, expansion, and outreach

Agency appointments, rulemaking, guidance, enforcement, and priorities

Executive orders on multiple fronts: immigration, climate change, regulatory reform, racial equity, worker safety, education, sexual orientation and gender discrimination, etc.

WHO: Wolters Kluwer's legal analysts are available to discuss the Biden Administration's policy agenda and actions in a range of areas, including labor and employment, tax, health care, securities and corporate governance, antitrust, intellectual property, cybersecurity, banking, and government contracting.

HOW: For members of the press who wish to interview a Wolters Kluwer legal analyst about the Biden agenda or related topics through the administration's first 100 days, please contact us at [email protected].

