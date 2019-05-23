Wolters Kluwer Sponsors the 2019 Legal Week Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its commitment to innovation in the legal industry, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a proud sponsor of the 2019 Legal Week Innovation Awards, taking place in London on May 24.

The Legal Week Innovation Awards recognize outstanding achievement within the profession. By honoring exceptional achievement and best practice, they underline the crucial role promoting innovation played by the legal profession working in tandem with colleagues in other disciplines such as marketing, business development, finance, IT, project management, operations, PR and recruitment.

Wolters Kluwer's support of the Legal Week Innovation Awards reflects the company's commitment to driving innovative technology forward in the legal industry.

"Wolters Kluwer is constantly looking for ways to support innovation in the market – and the Legal Week Innovation Awards are doing exactly that," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of Kluwer Law International at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As technology continues to impact the legal industry, we are proud to support an awards program that highlights the importance of innovation and the advancement of technology in our field."

Kluwer Law International is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities, providing leading content and practice tools on aspects of law that impact international commercial transactions.

The 2019 Legal Week Innovation Awards will take place on May 24 at The Landmark London. To learn more about the awards, visit: https://www.event.law.com/legalweek-InnovationAwards

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

