Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Give Keynote Address at the Hispanic National Bar Association's 2020 Corporate Counsel Conference and Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An industry leader from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will give a keynote address at the Hispanic National Bar Association's 2020 Corporate Counsel Conference and Annual Meeting (CCC-AC2020), which will be held virtually. Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will discuss how law firms can best prepare for the future as the legal industry continues to evolve.

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer conducted the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers to assess future readiness and resilience in the legal sector. The survey includes insights from 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and nine European countries and examines ongoing trends in the legal sector and how well-prepared organizations are to drive higher performance. At CCC-AC2020, Crutchfield will discuss findings from the study, including key observations on COVID-19's impacts on law firms, and provide insights into how firms can evolve their practice to meet the changing needs of their clients.

"I'm very pleased to participate in this year's annual meeting and share results from the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey," said Crutchfield. "Our industry is experiencing significant transformation, and it is increasingly important for legal professionals to understand the drivers behind that transformation in order to prepare for the future."

"The HNBA has always strived to stay on the cutting edge of the legal profession, and our members are excited this year to hear about the insights and lessons that law firms and attorneys can apply from the 2020 Wolters Kluwer survey," said HNBA National President Irene Oria. "We want to thank Ken and the whole Wolters Kluwer team for agreeing to kick off this very important discussion about the future of law firm innovation and performance. We look forward to continued collaborations for years to come."

Ken Crutchfield will speak at the Law Firm of the Future event taking place at 9:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, September 23. To learn more and register, visit: https://hnba.com/2020-ccc-ac/

About the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA)

The Hispanic National Bar Association is nonprofit, nonpartisan, national membership organization that represents the interests of Hispanic legal professionals in the United States and its territories. The HNBA is committed to advocacy on issues of importance to the 60 million people of Hispanic heritage living in the U.S.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

