Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Speak at International Association for Contract & Commercial Management Americas Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets and Innovation Dean Sonderegger will speak at the International Association for Contract & Commercial Management Americas Conference, taking place in St. Petersburg, FL from October 29-31.

For any given deal, contract professionals spend a significant amount of time negotiating terms and contract language, largely because of a lack of understanding of prevailing market terms and conditions. Based on research by Wolters Kluwer in partnership with KMStandards, Sonderegger will lead a discussion on how legal professionals can leverage AI solutions to take a standards-based approach to negotiating deals in order to save significant time and resources.

"The focus of most AI-fueled contract review solutions is on the review of terms, but the same technology can be applied to identifying market standards for contract language," said Sonderegger. "AI-fueled solutions present a significant opportunity to help contract professionals negotiate with better leverage and ultimately shorten deal cycles."

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting edge of technology across industries, Dean Sonderegger directs the Legal Markets Group of Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. He is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader in the areas of artificial intelligence, blockchain, the evolution of the legal profession, and leading business transformation. He currently authors a column for Above the Law on the intersection of technology and the practice of law, and his commentary has appeared in several publications including Forbes, CFO Magazine and ABA Journal.

The International Association for Contract & Commercial Management Americas Conference will take place at the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, FL from October 29-31. The conference enables both public and private sector organizations and professionals to achieve world-class standards in their contracting and relationship management process and skills. With 40000 members across 165 countries and 16954 corporations, IACCM is leading the way in responding to the demands of global networked markets. For more information and to register for the event, visit: http://www.iaccm.com/americas/.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

