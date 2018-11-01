Wolters Kluwer to Become Exclusive Production, Promotion and Distribution Partner for National Institute for Trial Advocacy

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced its strategic partnership with the National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA). Beginning January 1, 2019, the Wolters Kluwer Legal Education group will be the exclusive production, promotion and distribution provider of NITA's widely acclaimed collection of educational publications for legal advocacy skills.

For decades, the Wolters Kluwer Legal Education group has been a leading producer of educational materials for trials, with prominent authors such as Thomas Mauet and Warren Wolfson. Wolters Kluwer's partnership with NITA further demonstrates its commitment to advance its market-leading portfolio of authoritative content and best-in-class digital solutions for the legal education community.

"Wolters Kluwer's Legal Education group is committed to investing in practice-ready resources for the legal academic community, and our partnership with NITA is a significant step in that investment," said Vikram Savkar, Vice President & General Manager, International and Higher Education Markets, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are pleased to provide law schools with opportunities to take trial advocacy and litigation education to the next level through strategies that will benefit students and educators. I believe that this partnership between Wolters Kluwer, a public corporation, and NITA, a private, not-for-profit organization, will provide a model for excellence and innovation in legal education."

Going forward, Wolters Kluwer customers will be able to access NITA's titles in digital and print formats, including practice-oriented resources, case files, problem sets and other materials for law school classroom use. Wolters Kluwer will be responsible for everything from design and production to manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, as well as sales and marketing activities, while NITA will maintain responsibility for author management and editorial development.

"The legal and publishing spaces have experienced tremendous change over the past 10 years, with contraction in some areas and expansion into others," said Wendy McCormack, Executive Director of NITA. "Wolters Kluwer's Legal Education group and NITA have both continued to evolve by moving steadily in the direction of growth, and I'm delighted that this partnership offers us, in perfect complement of our respective strengths and expertise, the chance for us to grow together."

The Legal Education group of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. Its flagship digital solution, CasebookConnect.com, provides law students with a suite of online content and learning tools designed to maximize their success in the highly competitive law school environment.

The National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA) is the nation's leading provider of legal advocacy skills training. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization based in Boulder, Colorado, NITA pioneered the legal skills learning-by-doing methodology over 47 years ago and has since remained the ultimate standard in continuing legal education.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's partnership with NITA, visit: www.wklegaledu.com/NITA

To learn more about NITA, visit: http://www.nita.org/

