Wolters Kluwer to Participate in the Launch of the Diversity in Blockchain New York Chapter

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a partnership with Diversity in Blockchain, a non-profit organization committed to creating equal, open and inclusive opportunities in the blockchain industry. Joining the organization's founders and event partners, Wolters Kluwer will participate in the launch of the Diversity in Blockchain New York Chapter on May 7 in New York City.

Wolters Kluwer's partnership with Diversity in Blockchain is the company's latest move to support its commitment to diversity and its efforts in driving innovative technology forward. "Wolters Kluwer is constantly looking for ways to support efforts that improve the inclusion and accessibility of emerging technologies – and Diversity in Blockchain is committed to doing exactly that," said Dean Sonderegger, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets and Innovation for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are proud to partner with an organization whose values reflect Wolters Kluwer's belief that diversity and innovation are paramount to the advancement of technology in the legal industry and beyond."

Diversity in Blockchain's mission is to empower people from all walks of life to engage in blockchain technology in order to ensure equal participation and distribution. "We are thrilled with the launch of the organization's New York chapter," said Susan Joseph, Executive Director of Diversity in Blockchain. "It is exciting to see this organization expand its efforts to provide best practices for the blockchain industry and create forums for education, discussion and engagement around the country."

"For years, the tech industry has been under scrutiny when it comes to the status of diversity and inclusion. The New York Chapter planning team spans the entire blockchain industry," said New York chapter co-chair Adrienne Valencia Garcia, Chief Senior Counsel for Blockchain Solutions at IBM Corporation. New York Chapter co-chair Rebecca Rettig, a partner at FisherBroyles LLP, added, "With this new chapter of Diversity in Blockchain, we look forward to continuing our efforts to create inclusive opportunities for diverse representation in emerging technology."

For more information on the Diversity in Blockchain, visit: https://diversityinblockchain.com/.

