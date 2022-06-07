Wolters Kluwer Tops All of Its Peer Groups in Customer Recommendation Scores in 2022 BARC The Planning Survey

CCH® Tagetik expert solution earns 26 top rankings consolidating its position as a market-leading planning, budgeting & forecasting software solution

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announces it achieved exceptional results in the annual Planning Survey from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) for its CCH Tagetik expert solutions. In this survey, BARC compares vendors in the planning, budgeting & forecasting software category.

Wolters Kluwer earned 26 top rankings and 49 leading positions in its four peer groups. The company was measured by several different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including Business Benefits, Customer Satisfaction, Workflow, Project Success, Business Value, Flexibility, Data Integration, Functionality, and Business Value. The ratings in numerous important KPIs consolidate the position of CCH Tagetik as a market-leading financial corporate management platform. The findings show that companies can benefit from using CCH Tagetik in more precise and detailed planning, increased transparency of planning, and increased planning frequency.

Highlights from the report include:

CCH Tagetik tops all of its peer groups for Recommendation this year, with 97% of customers saying they would "definitely" or "probably" recommend the product to other organizations.

this year, with 97% of customers saying they would "definitely" or "probably" recommend the product to other organizations. CCH Tagetik has a very satisfied and loyal customer base, demonstrated by the outstanding, best in category Net Promoter Score (NPS) , with customers reaping the benefits of its unified platform for financial corporate management.

, with customers reaping the benefits of its unified platform for financial corporate management. CCH Tagetik achieves excellent results for Project Success in three of its peer groups with a high proportion of projects completed on time and on budget, and the level of implementation satisfaction is high at 97%.

The Planning Survey 22 results come after Wolters Kluwer was recognized in March as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH for five consecutive years.

"This year's Planning Survey confirms Wolters Kluwer commitment to continued customer success," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC. "The CCH Tagetik platform ease of use, price to value, and product satisfaction are key factors influencing customer satisfaction."

"It is an honor to receive top rankings in BARC's The Planning Survey," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer. "We are delighted that customers overwhelmingly acknowledge and greatly appreciate the comprehensive, feature-rich CCH Tagetik platform for corporate performance management. Our goal is to provide a solution for budgeting, planning & forecasting that adds agility to decision-making, and this recognition is validation that our products and our dedication to our customers are second to none."

The Planning Survey 22 was conducted by BARC from November 2021 to February 2022. Altogether, 1,325 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their planning software. The survey compares 19 leading planning software products across 33 different key performance indicators, including Business Value, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience and Planning Functionality. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.

See the Wolters Kluwer full highlights report here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .





