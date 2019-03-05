Wolters Kluwer White Paper Examines Management of Employees in the Digital Age

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the release of a new white paper on the legal concerns and the compliance issues that arise as the business use of technology has increased. Authored by Wolters Kluwer's senior employment law analyst Lorene D. Park, the white paper is the company's latest analysis on labor and employment law's intersection with technology pertaining to accessibility, discrimination, social media use, privacy, trade secrets, and more.

As a leading provider of digital labor and employment law content and solutions, Wolters Kluwer's legal experts continually provide actionable material and tools for professionals in this rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. The white paper offers valuable insight on ADA and anti-discrimination compliance vis-à-vis electronic hiring practices such as video interviews, online applications, and social media audits of potential employees. It also provides extensive legal analysis on onboarding in a digital age, data breaches, computer-use policies, social media, technology and employee privacy, mobile devices and email accounts, and surveillance of employees.

"With the widespread use of technology, compliance issues now pervade all facets of business, including the employment relationship," said Park, who has served ten years as a senior analyst for Wolters Kluwer's digital content on labor and employment law. "This white paper will guide business and legal professionals when they face questions about the labor and employment regulatory landscape in today's digital age."

Notable topics covered in this white paper include:

Cybersecurity and breach notification issues

Accessibility and ADA considerations

NLRA protections expand for new tech

Surveillance (GPA, biometrics, hacking, and more)

ECPA, SCA, CFAA, and other key statues

Computer use, internet, and social media policies

To download the briefing, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/campaign/l-e-evolution-part-iii-managing-employees-in-a-digital-age/

Wolters Kluwer provides practical, up to date content on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor and Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations, expert analysis and more than 40,000 arbitration awards, creating one of the most robust online libraries for labor and employment law research. The Cheetah platform also includes Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and SmartTasks, workflow tools to ensure compliance with critical legal issues.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

