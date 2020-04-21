Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software Named a Finalist in the 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software (DTS), a retirement plan distribution tracker solution, has been nominated as a 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award finalist in the following three categories: Best Legal Solution, Best Digital Process Automation Solution, and Best Content Management Platform.

Designed by retirement service providers, ftwilliam.com's DTS automates all tasks associated with preparing and tracking distributions and saves retirement service providers time, reduces risk, and lowers operating costs. The solution also offers built-in accountability tools to streamline communication, collect data, and make distribution preparation and tracking faster and more efficient. These tools are also accompanied by real-time updates to combat costly VCP filings and keep clients informed.

"ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software was designed to provide retirement service providers with more time to better serve their clients and spend less time preparing and tracking retirement plan distributions," said Chris Sullivan, Head of Transactional & Retirement Portfolio at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards have recognized this cutting-edge solution and the capabilities it offers to streamline the retirement plan distribution process."

Additional key features of the DTS software include:

Integration with ftwilliam.com's 1099 and Compliance Modules for a streamlined 1099 Form preparation and force-out campaigns, plan terminations and partial plan terminations.

Integration with rollover partners with batch send participant data to the rollover provider of your choice, including Millennium Trust Company, Liberty Trust, Ktrade, BPAS and PenChecks, to set-up IRAs during force-outs.

Elimination of manual spreadsheet set-up and manual delivery.

Loan tracking features that include track loan processing and model loans using data pulled from the Document and Compliance Modules.

Overall, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. received five total nominations for the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards. ftwilliam.com DTS and the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™ are both finalists for Best Legal Solution, and its legal education solution PracticePerfect was nominated in the Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution category.

ftwilliam.com, a product suite from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (including defined contribution and defined benefit), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting , and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. ftwilliam.com's integrated cloud-based software has become a major force within the retirement services industry, driving innovation, streamlining workflows, and providing world-class customer support.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

To learn more about ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/distribution-tracking-software/

