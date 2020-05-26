Wolters Kluwer's PracticePerfect Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. was just awarded a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for PracticePerfect, which won the Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution category.

Launched earlier this year, PracticePerfect is the newest study tool for law students available on CasebookConnect, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed legal education platform. Created around best practices in learning science, PracticePerfect aims to improve the law school experience through innovative study solutions. The solution enables law students to think more like a lawyer by reviewing core civil procedure topics and testing their ability to recall and correctly apply the law.

PracticePerfect supplements the law school experience and provides additional support for student learning. This tool serves as an interactive study aid with three components: a Video Library, a Quiz Center, and Progress Trackers, including the unique Confidence Dashboard. These features maximize student understanding and create personalized feedback for classroom success.

"PracticePerfect was developed as part of Wolters Kluwer's continued efforts in legal education to satisfy law students' evolving needs and provide innovative, interactive, and useful learning to improve classroom success," said Nicole Pinard, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Education for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are honored that the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized PracticePerfect for delivering a new class of edtech tool for the law students we serve."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier this week in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the SIIA CODiE Awards is available here: http://www.siia.net/codie

To learn more about PracticePerfect, visit: www.casebookconnect.com/practiceperfect

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

