Wolters Kluwer's Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™ Named a Finalist in the 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that its Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™, an all-encompassing solution for preventing and handling harassment claims, has been nominated as a 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award finalist in the Best Legal Solution category.

The Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah delivers essential resources on preventative measures and effective responses to claims of sexual harassment in the workplace. This innovative suite provides guidance on sexual harassment prevention, workplace best practices, and proper handling of claims for employment law attorneys, compliance and human resource professionals, and in-house corporate counsel. Users can also find guides and ready-to-use tools to properly address harassment investigation issues and litigation matters, saving them valuable time, money and resources. These offerings are complemented by a dedicated newsfeed that features extensive special news coverage tab to keep users up to date on breaking developments and case decisions.

"The Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah equips employers and HR departments to prevent and handle harassment claims and circumvent costly lawsuits, reputational harm and employee turnover," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2020 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards have recognized this first-of-its-kind solution and the value of the comprehensive resources and practical guidance it provides."

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is also a finalist in the following categories: Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution, Best Digital Process Automation Solution, and Best Content Management Platform. This rounds out a total of five nominations for its market-leading solutions, with the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah and ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software both up for Best Legal Solution.

Cheetah is Wolters Kluwer's intuitive, market-leading legal research platform and is powered by Wolters Kluwer's world-class content. Cheetah delivers faster, more accurate research, a new search structure and enriched content, organized information and tools topically, and puts content in context so professionals can quickly locate the information and guidance needed.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

To learn more about the Sexual Harassment & Workplace Compliance Suite on Cheetah™, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/sexual-harassment-workplace-compliance/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

