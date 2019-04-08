Wolverine Human Services Partners With Salesforce To Revolutionize The Child Welfare Industry

DETROIT, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Human Services (WHS), Michigan's largest child welfare agency, has partnered with Salesforce to create Noble Child, the first cloud-based IT system to meet the data tracking needs of the entire child welfare industry.

The child welfare industry is horrifically antiquated, using paper charting, siloed systems between agencies and local government bodies and inefficient forms of communication between all parties. The United States spends roughly $20 billion annually funding child welfare services, an approximately $1 billion is spent on software procurement, customization of software, implementation and training between state and private entities.

Noble Child addresses visibility, data management, data loss and reporting issues, while leveraging technology that is interconnected and user-friendly. The system allows all state operations and private service provider operations to be maintained on one cloud-based platform. This removes silos of data and creates a frictionless workflow for the industry to improve how private agencies and government bodies administer care and treatment to children.

"I'm a third-generation social worker and have been in this industry my entire life, and we still operate the way we did 20 years ago," said Matthew Wollack, president and CEO of Noble Child, and vice president of Strategic Development for WHS. "A company like Salesforce develops state-of-the-art CRM platforms for Fortune 100 companies, but we track children in the foster care system using paper and pencil? I knew something had to change."

Wollack and a team at WHS identified the lack of a fully-integrated, cloud-based IT system as a barrier to long-term success. They had to develop solutions to transform the technology system to improve the tracking, quality and treatment for all children in the agency's care. After consulting with Salesforce, the world's largest customer relationship management (CRM) platform, Wollack realized a co-developed system could be applied across the entire human services industry and revolutionize the way agencies operate.

"Our bottom line is to ensure no child in the system 'falls through the cracks'," Wollack said. "Data from one the first agencies to use Noble Child shows a seven month decrease in the time it takes to license a foster care home – from 13 to just 6 months. This is the first step in speeding up helping children find their forever families."

Partnering with Salesforce and Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Torrent Consulting, Noble Child offers two Salesforce managed products to agencies throughout the U.S. - FosterForce and ResidentialForce.

FosterForce provides private, non-profit foster and adoption agencies the only data-enriched, customizable, fully integrated IT software system. The platform connects all aspects of operations, including care-provider recruitment, licensing, case management, and compliance to financials, analytics, and human resources. This solution allows agencies to develop frictionless workflows translating to less time spent on paper-work and more time spent with families.

ResidentialForce is a powerful residential juvenile justice and mental health software system, giving residential care providers the only data enriched, customizable, fully integrated IT software system. The platform connects all referral systems, treatment delivery, daily programming, clinical work, compliance, financials, analytics, and human resource to allow agencies real-time understandings of their data/analytics, human resources, and financials.

About Wolverine Human Services

Wolverine Human Services (WHS) is the largest foster care, adoption, and independent living agency in Michigan, servicing youth and families in all 83 counties of the state. Founded on Detroit's historic East Side in 1987, today WHS is the only agency in Michigan providing the full continuum of care to children.

WHS' programs focus on adolescents suffering from the social injustices of abuse and neglect, and those in the juvenile justice system, providing safety, sustenance, nurturing, and therapeutic intervention to children. For more information about Wolverine Human Services, visit www.wolverinehs.org.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has been democratizing business technology since 1999 for companies of every size and industry. With industry-leading clouds that span sales, service, marketing, commerce, communities, collaboration and industries, all on a single trusted platform, the Salesforce Customer Success Platform will power more than 1.7 trillion B2B and B2C transactions this year for more than 150,000 customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit www.salesforce.com.

SOURCE Wolverine Human Services

Related Links

http://www.wolverinehs.org

