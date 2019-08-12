Wolves Are No Less Sacred Than Our Brother Grizzly! Help Us Stop The Killing

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Judge gives the killing of the OPT wolf pack go-ahead, then WDFW Director Kelly Susewind adds the Entire Togo Pack to the kill list.

Protect The Wolves invites everyone to join them to fill the King County Courthouse in memory of the "Original Profanity Peak Pack." They are also Requesting Tribal Leaders Medicine Men, Women and members to join them. Join Their Movement here: https://continuetogive.com/protectthewolves

Wolves are no less Sacred to Traditional Native Americans than Our Brother Grizzly. Yet they are Treated Like Vermin Protect The Wolves is a Native American 501c3

When: August 16th .

. Where: King County Courthouse 516 3rd Ave Seattle WA 98104

Courthouse 516 3rd Ave Seattle WA 98104 Time: We will arrive at 7 AM to begin Organizing

to begin Organizing Hearing for the OPT Pack begins at 9:30 AM

We will Be protesting before, during and after the hearing.

"Protect The Wolves has reached out to Governor Inslee, Senator John McCoy, and Kevin Ranker for this occasion to request their presence at this hearing, as well as their Press Conference. For what is happening to Wolves, not only one of your Children's invaluable Keystone Species, but also Sacred to Traditional Native Americans," says Roger Dobson Director of Tribal Relations.

"If the issues he claims to care about actually interest him this will be a great Press Opportunity for him to show the Public that he actually practices what he preaches, or is he one that just talks out of both sides of his Mouth?" says Patricia Herman President Protect The Wolves.

This week, Kelly Susewind, the director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, added the Togo Pack to the Kill order. "We have to question when a director with no Wildlife experience will learn to follow the best available science like Dr. Robert Wielguses research as in their Mission statement," says Patricia Herman, President Protect The Wolves. She Adds "It appears that WDFW's Director is merely interested in appeasing Ranchers while setting their own states Wolf Recovery up for Failure.

Last week, Kelly Susewind, the director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, whom does not have any experience with wildlife nor clearly the proper management skills to manage any of our children's resources, issued kill orders for the entire Old Profanity Territory pack, included is its eight pack members.

Link to get their Press Release in entirety

https://protectthewolves.com/wolves-are-no-less-sacred-than-our-brother-grizzly-stop-the-killing

