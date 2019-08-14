Woman-Owned Commercial Cleaning Business Celebrates 30th Anniversary

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awnclean USA is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of its founding in 1989. The woman-owned cleaning business began in Amy and Paul Diehl's home and has steadily grown to be one of Florida's preferred commercial cleaning businesses.

"I became a mother twice in those early years, all while running the business from my kitchen," said Amy Diehl, Awnclean's president and owner. "I'm sure we made some mistakes in those early days, but we learned. I think our customers had faith that we would eventually figure it out and make their businesses sparkle. And we did."

Awnclean started as a specialized awning and canopy cleaning company and, over the years, has grown to include pressure washing, window cleaning, roof cleaning, sealer treatments, rafter and high-structure cleaning, title and grout cleaning and sealing, and parking structure cleaning, among other special commercial cleaning services.

Awnclean employs approximately 20 employees, both in the office and in the field servicing its customers. Its main office is located in the heart of Tampa, not far from where the company was originally conceived. Awnclean counts as its regular customers some of Florida's largest private businesses, government installations, and educational facilities.

"We are proud of our employees, the achievements we've made together, and how we've grown over the years," said Amy Diehl. "We look forward to the next 30 years of growth and accomplishments."

Awnclean USA is a woman-owned, commercial cleaning business with a team of professionals who are experts in cleaning all types of exterior hard surfaces, as well as awnings and canopies. For further information, please visit www.awnclean.com, or contact us at (833) 218-5103. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Awnclean.

