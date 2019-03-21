Woman-Owned Public Relations Firm Announces Partnership To Help Empower Women To Achieve Economic Independence

CHICAGO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a leading, mid-sized public relations firm is announcing the launch of a community drive in partnership with Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that promotes the economic independence of women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Dress for Success is the first charity Morreale Communications has selected to support under its newly announced Charitable Giving Program. "The mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence is very important to me," said the firm's President & CEO, Kim Morreale. "With more than 85-percent of our staff being female, this initiative represents the heart and soul of our organization as we work collectively to help women achieve economic independence."

Morreale Communications will be collecting nearly new or gently used women's professional clothing and accessories to donate to Dress for Success's Chicago affiliate. Accepted items include spring coats, trench coats, jackets, skirts, blouses, pants, blazers and shoes: closed toe, peep toe, sling backs. Morreale Communications is collecting these items until April 30th. Items can be dropped off at their Edison Park office at 6703 N. Northwest Highway in Chicago, Mondays – Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. There will be a box outside their office on the 2nd floor to place donations in.

To learn more about the firm's partnership with Dress for Success and Morreale Communications' charitable giving program, visit morrealecomm.com/philanthropy.

About Morreale Communications:

Morreale Communications is a 10-time award-winning strategic communications firm based in Chicago and is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Morreale Communications works with a myriad of government, non-profit and advocacy organizations to deliver communications strategies that educate the public, ignite change and shape how policy decisions are made.

