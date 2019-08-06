Woman's Hospital Invests in Electrostatic Disinfection System to Advance Patient Safety

Healthcare facilities must contend with a wide range of infection threats, from influenza viruses, to antimicrobial-resistant organisms like methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) that can cause HAIs. However, research shows when healthcare facilities take specific steps to prevent HAIs, rates can decrease by more than 70 percent. 1

Infection prevention and control is a top priority at Woman's Hospital and the Environmental Services (EVS) department proactively invested in the Clorox® Total 360® System to add an additional layer of protection to enhance infection prevention and promote patient safety.

"With 168 licensed hospital beds, 84 NICU beds and staff performing a multitude of services including birthing, surgeries, pap screens and breast procedures, our hospital is always busy," said Johnathan Landor, FACHE, Director of Environmental Services at Woman's Hospital. "It may be a fast-paced environment, but we take infection control and patient safety extremely seriously and are committed to providing the healthiest possible environment for patients and their loved ones. The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to provide our patients and staff with comfort by knowing we're reaching and disinfecting every surface and high-traffic area."

The Clorox® Total 360® System uses patented electrostatic technology to deliver trusted Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions quickly, enabling the EVS team to carry out comprehensive disinfection with confidence and efficiency. The system works by delivering a powerful flow of charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity, allowing the solution to easily reach and uniformly coat surfaces including germ hotspots like the sides, underside, and backside of surfaces, where conventional cleaning methods might miss.

With this technology, Woman's Hospital can achieve comprehensive surface treatment, quickly and easily, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for patients, staff and visitors. The hospital's EVS team uses the system regularly in its waiting areas, hallways, restrooms, cafeteria and the Woman's Child Development Center, allowing staff to easily address the unique cleaning needs that are specific to the hospital and patients it serves.

"Many of our patients are mothers who bring their families to appointments and it's our top priority to thoroughly disinfect our public spaces including waiting rooms, hallways and play areas for children," added Landor. "With many children in the community becoming sick from last year's heavy flu season, we began using and now routinely use the Clorox® Total 360® System in our child play rooms containing toys that can be hard to disinfect manually."

Landor said the system represents an easy-to-use upgrade to the hospital's already stringent infection control protocols. In fact, Woman's Hospital has scored a 90 percent satisfaction rate for the past three years.

About Woman's Hospital

Woman's Hospital is a private, nonprofit organization that is consistently recognized for its innovative programs for women and infants. Our hospital is continuing a 50-year tradition of providing women the support and state-of-the-art medical services they deserve, and we strive to achieve the best quality care through innovation, evidence-based practices, and strategic partnerships.

