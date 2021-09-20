Women and Their Health Care Providers Aren't Having Enough Conversations About Menopause According to New Survey from EQUELLE

"Throughout this research, we found that both women and health care providers struggle to broach the topic of menopause, especially as it relates to symptoms and non-prescription supplement options," said Julie Young, General Manager at EQUELLE. "One-in-three women and health care providers alike say they don't know enough about the non-prescription options available to relieve menopause symptoms, increasing a hesitancy to have these conversations at all."

EQUELLE conducted the survey of more than 2,500 women ages 45 to 64 and nearly 1,000 women's health care providers nationwide, to gather insights on current experiences, concerns and confusion regarding hormone-free options available for menopause symptom relief.

The survey also shines a light on how seriously women are taking these conversations, with 60 percent of them saying they are somewhat likely to consider switching doctors if they are not satisfied with the information they are receiving about menopause.

Young added: "To bridge this gap in communication, we are kicking off conversations with women to help them understand that physicians want to hear from them, and we are working closely with health care providers to ensure they have all the clinical data in their hands to make informed recommendations."

Having identified where these communication gaps lie, EQUELLE aims to help health care providers and women have more open dialogue on the topic of menopause and non-hormonal options for symptom relief†. Beginning this month, EQUELLE will launch a series of programs for both healthcare providers and their patients in the coming months to further raise awareness around these findings. On World Menopause Day, October 18, EQUELLE is hosting a roundtable discussion on the physician-focused channel, Sermo, where health care professionals will be encouraged to share their feedback regarding the survey findings and share their own attitudes and approaches to menopause symptom relief and patient care with their peers. In addition, EQUELLE is launching an Instagram Live series this fall to engage consumers in open and honest conversations with a variety of menopause experts. Topics will range from how menopause impacts women in the workplace to personal experiences and guidance on how to address menopause symptoms.

As women and physicians struggle to have conversations about non-prescription options that help alleviate menopause symptoms, EQUELLE is paving the way in clinically validated symptom relief and sharing this data with health care providers and women alike to enhance the flow of communication about non-prescription options†.

EQUELLE is the only non-prescription, hormone-free‡ dietary supplement with the active ingredient S-equol, a plant-based compound that mimics the benefits of estrogen to provide menopause symptom relief, including hot flashes, quality of sleep, mood swings and vaginal irritation, soreness, and itching†.

To learn more about EQUELLE or the recent survey, please visit www.EQUELLE.com. EQUELLE is manufactured by Pharmavite LLC, the makers of Nature Made vitamins and supplements. Available starting at $39.95 for a one-month supply, EQUELLE may be ordered online at www.EQUELLE.com and Amazon.

Methodology

The online survey was conducted among a nationwide (U.S.) sample of n = 2502 Women, ages 45 to 64, who are peri-menopausal or are currently experiencing menopause and n = 989 Healthcare Providers (HCPs) who treat patients with menopause, inclusive of OB/GYNs, Primary Care Physicians, and Nurse Practitioners from July 22 to August 10, 2021. The survey of women has a +/- 2% margin of error (m.o.e.) and the survey of HCPs has a +/- 3% m.o.e. at the 95% confidence level.

About EQUELLE

EQUELLE is a non-prescription, hormone-free‡ supplement that provides a fresh, scientifically-grounded approach to relieving many of the most bothersome symptoms of menopause. S-equol, the active ingredient in EQUELLE, is plant-based and backed by more than 20 years of clinical research to reduce the frequency of hot flashes§, support quality of sleep, alleviate mood swings and reduce vaginal irritation, soreness and itching associated with menopause†. To learn more, visit www.EQUELLE.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter (@equelleofficial) and Facebook (facebook.com/equelleofficial).

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Free from human or animal hormones. Contains trace amounts of plant isoflavones.

§ In patients with > 9 hot flashes at baseline.

