Women at Toyota Take Another STEP Ahead, Honored for Leadership in Manufacturing

Renee Robertson , General Manager Production Control, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky

, General Manager Production Control, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Shamaya Morris , Production Engineering Specialist, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia

, Production Engineering Specialist, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia Marie Kendrick , Powertrain Engineer, Toyota's Bodine Aluminum, Troy, Mo. (Posthumous)

"The women who we are celebrating represent the exciting career opportunities available in manufacturing," said Michelle Kumbier, 2019 chair of STEP Ahead and chief operating officer at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. "The STEP Ahead Award honors successful women in this industry for their significant achievements and the positive impact they have made on their companies, their communities and the industry as a whole."

Women totaled 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2016, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce – constituting one of manufacturing's largest pools of untapped talent.

"We are thrilled to see our amazing team members recognized for the excellent work they are doing at Toyota," said Leah Curry, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and a 2013 STEP Ahead Award winner. "At this time, when our industry sees a significant lack of women entering manufacturing careers, it is critical that we continue to encourage, empower and elevate today's female leaders to inspire future generations. That is a mission that we take very seriously at Toyota."

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership.

Fifteen Toyota team members have previously received this prestigious award.



For more information on women in manufacturing at Toyota, please click here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

