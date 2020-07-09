Women Business Collaborative Focuses on Action with Two New Board Appointments

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) added Felicity Hassan and Sharon Reynolds, two champions for action and change, to its Board of Directors. Hassan and Reynolds, seasoned executives with a history of working toward diversity and inclusion, will help advance WBC's mission to accelerate business women and ensure commitments to diversify corporate leadership and support for entrepreneurs and capital.

"As businesses and Americans face the global pandemic, a recession and calls to address racial injustices, WBC has added two powerhouse women to help further our accelerator goals," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "Felicity's experience in diverse executive recruiting combined with Sharon's leadership and entrepreneurial experience will allow WBC, and its partners, to ensure our corporate leadership looks a lot more like our American consumers." WBC recognized Reynolds and Hassan Leadership as they are vice chairs of WBC's Advisory Council.

In 2007, Reynolds founded DevMar Products focusing on distributing environmentally friendly cleaning solutions and office products, later expanding to create DevMar Manufacturing and DevMar Global Healthcare Solutions, LLC. Reynolds has been recognized throughout her career as an innovator and leader, most recently receiving the 100 Black Men/Women President's Organization Women of Color Achievement Award. The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) selected Sharon as the 2019 WBE Star. Reynolds serves on multiple boards including Second Harvest Food Bank, Ni-Q, LLC, Portland, Oregon, and the Women's Business Enterprise Council South in New Orleans.

Hassan, Managing Director of Audeliss, an executive search firm, has more than 12 years' experience with executive recruiting for the some of the largest U.S. brands, including Audible and Bloomberg. Her focus and passion is working with clients who are truly committed to creating a diverse workforce and building a culture of diversity and inclusion at the highest corporate echelons. As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, Hassan serves on the CEO Council for Nicsa's Diversity Project and Co-Chairs their Talent initiative. Felicity is also a member of Luminary NYC.

With the addition of Hassan and Reynolds, the WBC board now consists of 15 members, including: Paula Bennett, Lynne Born, Lin Coughlin, Ana Dutra, Edie Fraser, Balaji Ganapathy, Lisa R. Jacobs, Alexandra Jung, Michael Norris, Melissa Peak, Robert Reiss, Viola Thompson, and Leigh Wasson.

ABOUT WBC – WOMAN BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE (WBC) is the accelerator organization to advance businesswomen. We are dedicated to building a movement to rapidly change the numbers. WBC is an unprecedented alliance of 39+ women's business organizations, and many corporations, an Advisory and Leaders Council-- accelerating the advancement of diverse female representation in C-Suites and boardrooms; the achievement of gender diversity and parity in the workplace; and the growth of women-owned businesses and their access to sources of capital and more women in capital leadership. For more information please visit our website: www.wbcollaborative.org

