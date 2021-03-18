Women Entrepreneurs Resource Hub Launches During Women's History Month

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Women's History Month, SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, announces the launch of SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs, a resource center designed to meet the unique needs and challenges of today's female business leaders, helping them achieve even greater success.

"There are nearly 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., representing a vital and growing segment of the economy that employs almost 10 million workers and generates nearly $2 trillion in annual revenue," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "SCORE is proud to celebrate and further support that growth with the launch of SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs, a resource hub focused entirely on amplifying women-owned small business success."

SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs offers specialized resources, including:

Educational content specially designed to support women entrepreneurs.

Access to on-demand webinars and original online workshops.

Free, remote, expert business mentors.

"Throughout history, women have helped pave the way for other women," said Weston. "In addition to the wealth of resources available, SCORE stands ready to connect our diverse volunteer force of qualified business mentors with women entrepreneurs."

Women entrepreneurs and SCORE small business mentors share what SCORE means to them:

SCORE Client Kiki Ramsey, CEO of Positive Psychology Coaching and Diversity Institute: "Access to my counselor has made me more confident in my business. I feel like I have a partner who is invested not just in my success, but in me as a person. SCORE has provided me with so many tools and is an essential part of why I am succeeding right now."

SCORE Client Stacey Kohler, CEO of Crawligator: "My best advice to someone thinking about starting a small business is to get a SCORE mentor."

SCORE Mentor Ann Lim: "Being a SCORE mentor gives me the opportunity to work with a diverse group of entrepreneurs, the majority of whom are minority women like me. These incredible women have the ideas, drive and courage to start small businesses. Through SCORE, I help them organize their thoughts and encourage them on their journey. When they tell me how helpful this business mentorship is, the sense of fulfilment I get is priceless."

SCORE Mentor Ulrica Jones: "I believe in SCORE and I can speak to the major impact the organization has made on the lives of those wanting to start a business, as well as those ready to grow their business to another level."

Click here to access SCORE for Women Entrepreneurs.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org . Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

