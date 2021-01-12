Women Help Women In Business Get Ahead on the New She Angels Series on YouTube Launching Saturday, January 16

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As women across America focus on their 2021 goals, the new She Angels Series, launching on YouTube Saturday, Jan. 16, follows the journeys of women investing in other women in business, entrepreneurs supported in making their ideas thrive, and powerhouse female investor panelists working together to overcome inequities in funding of female-founded businesses. Viewers may subscribe for free now and stream the first six episodes on Saturday at http://www.sheangelsseries.com/.

"Women receive less than 3% of venture capital funding. They have been hit the hardest by COVID, especially entrepreneurs, with funding cut back even further for this sector. Through the She Angels Series and other platforms we have created a way to help female business owners get ahead," said series creator Catherine Gray, an award winning producer, author, podcaster and TEDx speaker who co-founded the She Angeles Foundation in 2020 to boost investment in women-led startups and non-profits.

The groundbreaking She Angels Series hosted by actress Susan Anton was filmed in Southern California and features a creative, positive and resourceful panel—TV chef Cat Cora; Emmy Award winning producer Nicole Ehrlich; Co-founder of Wolfgang Puck Brand, Barbara Lazaroff; renowned CEO of Fruiterie Milano, Celia Zaurrini Kahn; Co-curator of the Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, NY, SenYon Kelly; fashion icon and Co-founder of True Religion Jeans, Kym Gold; Co-founder of the She Angels Foundation, Catherine Curry Williams, and trailblazing empowerment coach Andrea Quinn.

Featured entrepreneurs include the She Angels Pitchfest winners Melissa Scott, an inspiring single mom who is deaf and founded a digital and athletic apparel brand for women who dress modestly for cultural, religious, or traditional reasons, and Ardice Farrow, who moved to Cambodia to work for a major non-profit developing empowerment programs for young students and impoverished women in some of the worst slum areas of the capital city. She then created a social enterprise business employing impoverished women creating purses, wallets, computer carry bags and more with recycled materials.

