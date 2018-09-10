Women in Development, New York Announces 2018 - 2019 Leadership, Events and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Development, New York (WiD) announces "Women in Philanthropy" as the theme for 2018-2019 with new leadership, event schedule and partnerships.

The mission of WiD is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership while advancing the field.

New officers for 2018-2019 are:

President: Brooke Bryant, Director of Development, Kaufman Music Center

President-elect: Yolanda F. Johnson, President and Founder, YFJ Consulting, LLC; will serve as the organization's first African-American President in 2019-2020.

Vice President of Programs: Lane Richards Peace, Director of Development, James Lenox House/Carnegie East House

Treasurer: Melissa Cohen, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, JDC

Secretary: Erin Dodd, Executive Director, Northeast Corridor, Cornell University

Notable 2018 events include:

Annual Member Meeting and Discussion of #MeToo in Fundraising ( September 17, 2018 , 6-8pm ) – Expert speakers: Theresa Bowman-Smith of the New York State Insurance Fund and Commissioner of Human Rights, City of Yonkers , Ann Boyd-Stewart , Assistant Dean of Fundraising and Alumni Relations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University , and Stacy Palmer , Editor of The Chronicle of Philanthropy will discuss how the #MeToo movement impacts the fundraising world. Caroline Kim Oh , Nonprofit Advisor and Certified Coach, will moderate.

Expert speakers: of the Insurance Fund and Commissioner of Human Rights, , , Assistant Dean of Fundraising and Alumni Relations at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at , and , Editor of will discuss how the #MeToo movement impacts the fundraising world. Nonprofit Advisor and Certified Coach, will moderate. Insider Breakfast Tour with Girls Who Code ( Wednesday, September 26 , 8:30-10 AM ) – inside look at the dynamic fundraising program at Girls Who Code

– inside look at the dynamic fundraising program at Girls Who Code Luncheon: "Women Who Lead" ( Monday, October 22 , 12-2 PM ) – featuring women who are Presidents of some of NYC's most important institutions of higher learning: Serene Jones (President of Union Theological Seminary ), Karol V. Mason (President of John Jay College of Criminal Justice ), and Laura Sparks (President of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art ). L uncheon sponsored by Koya Leadership Partners .

– featuring women who are Presidents of some of NYC's most important institutions of higher learning: (President of ), (President of ), and (President of ). L . Breakfast: Fatima Shama of The Fresh Air Fund ( Tuesday, November 13 , 8 – 10 AM ) –highlighting the dynamic leader of one of New York City's historic non-profit organizations.

Diversity and Inclusion Task Force:

In 2018/19, Women in Development will launch a new effort to become a more diverse, inclusive organization. This year, we will inaugurate a 24-month task force on diversity and Inclusion. In its first 12 months, the task force will conduct several focused conversations with WiD members on how these issues impact the fundraising field. In its second 12 months, the task force will analyze findings from our conversations and present goals around diversity and inclusion to the board.

Partnerships:

This year, WiD will partner with the Arts & Business Council of New York on its Diversity in Arts Leadership (DIAL) Labs program. Through this partnership WiD will provide several mentors for mentees who wish to grow their fundraising expertise. WiD will also enter into a special partnership with Baruch College; our members will impart their knowledge and expertise through a series of events, including a "Flash Mentoring" evening.

For sponsorship and ticket information, visit www.widny.org or contact us at widny@widny.org 212-265-7650.





