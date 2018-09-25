Women in Entertainment Adds Unique Fireside Chats to 4th Annual Summit Featuring Maggie Gyllenhaal, the real Wendy Rhoades, and Writer's Chair With Marta Kauffman

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Entertainment (WIE) announced today Fireside Chats with icons to its fourth annual summit in Los Angeles, on October 11, 2018, at the Skirball Cultural Center. Over the course of the day, WIE gathers some of the most creative game-changing minds in television, film, and sports for a series of powerful keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspirational fireside chats. Founded by two innovative leaders in the entertainment and marketing worlds, Gretchen McCourt and Renee Rossi (Relativity Ventures), WIE is designed to address a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women. Topics to include: the rise of women's leadership, addressing our evolving world in the wake of the Me Too movement, how storytelling can impact social change, and empowering the next generation of extraordinary women creatives.

This year's WIE Summit will be led by a keynote from Geena Davis. Fireside Chats will feature intimate sit-downs with a number of visionary women in Hollywood in front of and behind the camera including: Maggie Gyllenhaal - star of the upcoming Netflix Original movie "The Kindergarten Teacher" debuting on October 12th; Denise Shull – one of the inspirations behind "Billion's" Wendy Rhoades. This year will feature our first Writer's Chair with Marta Kauffman, groundbreaking writer and executive producer of worldwide television phenomenons "Grace and Frankie," and "Friends." These focused talks join our already announced this year DreamWorks Animation Television which will present the "She-Ra: Evolution of a Warrior Princess" panel at WIE ahead of its highly anticipated Netflix Original Series release on November 16th, 2018.

"We are thrilled to invite our audience to be a part of the conversation with such dedicated thought leaders in the entertainment world," said Gretchen McCourt, co-founder of Women in Entertainment. "We have volumes to examine in our summit and we are thrilled to offer this time to our speakers and audience."

WIE 2018 speakers joining Geena Davis, Oscar winning Actor, Producer and Founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; include: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Golden Globe winning and Academy Award & Emmy-nominated Actress & Producer, star of the upcoming Netflix Original movie "The Kindergarten Teacher" debuting on October 12th; Marta Kauffman, Executive Producer of "Grace and Frankie," and "Friends"; Madeline DiNonno, the Chief Executive Officer of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; Melanie Miller Producer at Fishbowl Films and this year's documentary "Inventing Tomorrow"; Kristi Ross of Tasty Trade; Brent Emery of Resonate Entertainment; Dalia Ganz of FreeForm; Denise Shull of The ReThink Group and Showtime's "Billions"; Erika Anderson, Chief Development Officer of The United Way of Greater Los Angeles and former Publisher of Los Angeles Magazine; Raelle Tucker, Executive Producer & Showrunner of "Sacred Lies"; Kristin Campo of Chernin Entertainment; Veronica Gentilli of Entertainment One; Julie McNamara of CBS; Susan Cartsonis of Resonate Entertainment; Tina Exarhos of NowThis; Natascha French of VNTANA; Bernadette McCabe of MoviePass; Claudine Cazian Britz of Instagram; Anna Holmes, Author & Founder of Jezebel; Winnie Kemp of Super Deluxe; Michelle Kantor of Cinefemme and "RuPaul's Drag Race"; Deadra Bastarache of Anomaly Factor; Julie Candalaria of All About the 360, Inc.; Noelle Stevenson, Executive Producer, Jen Bennett and Kiki Monrique, Directors, Liz Kresin, Art Director, and Josie Campbell, Story Editor of DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power among others still to be announced.

This year's summit will once again conclude the day with groundbreaking female led cinema with a screening of Lisa D'Apolito's captivating and moving documentary "Love, Gilda" followed by a panel discussion for the WIE attendees. In limited release now through Magnolia Pictures, this fascinating documentary chronicles the life of beloved comedian, actress and "Saturday Night Live" icon, Gilda Radner, through diaries, audiotapes, videotapes and testimonies from her friends and colleagues offering insight into the life and career.

This years WIE sponsors include: Dreamworks Animation Television, MoviePass, Starz, CBS, Amazon Studios, Society, Criterion Group, Mid-Century Media, PepsiCo, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This yearly event gathers women and men who are dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry, here in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Eventbrite Link here. More information can be found at www.womeninentertainment.com.

About Women in Entertainment

Women in Entertainment launched in 2015 to bring together forward-thinkers from all areas of the entertainment industry to explore a variety of topics that greatly impact women: from human rights and women's leadership, to storytelling across platforms and empowering the next generation of women to emerge as creative powerhouses.

It is an extraordinary time for women across all forms of entertainment, and Women in Entertainment brings together activists, artists, entrepreneurs, executives, and journalists. There is so much to learn from those who are agents of change, raising the bar for the industry and championing the empowerment of women and girls across the globe – the role models we want our daughters to emulate.

Our programming is designed to spark a broader, more transparent dialogue that focuses on current and emerging topics with analysis and depth that has not yet been explored by a dedicated program. In the past year, we have launched networking evenings, mentorship programs, our WIE Network, and a series of workshops to provide women the tools to succeed. Together, we seek to find creative answers to the challenges facing women in the entertainment industry. WIE is a place of action, not accolades.

WIE is a limited liability corporation and a registered 501c3.

Press Contact:

Annie Jeeves / Cinematic Red

annie@cinematicred.com

Ph: 310-995-3834

SOURCE Women in Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.womeninentertainment.com

