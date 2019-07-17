Women in Entertainment Announces its Fourth Annual WIE Workshop Series

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Entertainment (WIE), an organization dedicated to the advancement of women and girls working in and aspiring to work in the entertainment industry, announced today its fourth annual Women in Entertainment Workshop Series. The events will take place from July 22-25, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. The workshops will feature panels of accomplished leaders in film, television, and media who will share their paths to success and advice for growth and development with small groups of women and men, who are focused on advancing their careers in the entertainment industry.

The event series has been created to provide an intimate environment to spark a two-way, collaborative dialogue focusing on four core areas of development and education for film, television, and media careers: Art of the Pitch, Sharpening Your Creative Process, Production, and Distribution & Acquisition. The workshops will gather members of the growing Women in Entertainment community network with leading thought leaders in the entertainment industry, including:

Margaret Boykin, Director of Film Development, Ubisoft Film and Television; Rachel Shane, Chief Creative Officer, Madison Wells Media Studios; Casey Kriley, Chief Operations Officer, Magical Elves; Beatriz Moreno, Manager, Content Acquisition, Netflix; Danielle Kreinik, Director of Television Development, Ubisoft Film and Television; George Edelman, Editor in Chief, No Film School; Miranda Bailey, Producer and CEO, Cold Iron Pictures; Julie Lynn, Producer and Co-founder of Mockingbird Pictures; J. Marcelle Lashley-Kaboré, 5x NY Emmy-nominated Producer and Social Entrepreneur; Julie Candelaria, Principal, All About the 360, Inc.; Teresa Jusino, Founder of Pomonok Entertainment; Yahna Harris, Cinematographer and Co-founder of 4:3 Collective, Rachel Crouch, Director of Development, Cold Iron Pictures; Michael Perri, Writer, The Blacklist (NBC), Alena Smith, Creator and showrunner, Dickinson (Apple TV+); Yogita Puri, Head of Commercial and Business Affairs, The Ink Factory; and Alexia Melocchi, Co-founder, Little Studio Films.

Renee Rossi, Co-Founder of WIE, stated, "Every year, we grow in the ways we support the advancement and growth of women in the industry. This year, we're honored to be joined by a group of respected multi hyphenate creatives and executives whose experience ranges from independent film releases and film festival projects, to broadcast and streaming network TV shows, documentaries, unscripted television, and blockbuster movies. Their wide range of expertise and professional success is sure to give our WIE community multiple perspectives and experiences to draw inspiration from for their own careers."

More information is available at www.womeninentertainment.com . Tickets are on sale at http://bit.ly/WIEworkshops2019 .

Each workshop will take place in Los Angeles from 8:30 am to 10:30 am PT.

