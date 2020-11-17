'Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches' Nominated for Regional Suncoast Chapter Emmy® Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches, produced by Ko-Mar Productions in partnership with USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been nominated for a Regional Emmy® Award by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The show, a 30-minute in-depth look at the inspirational and fearless female polo players of yesterday, today and tomorrow features Hope Arellano, Ashley Busch, Pamela Flanagan, Sunny Hale, Shariah Harris, and Dawn Jones. The show was nominated in the "Human Interest - Program Special" category for excellence in coverage of stories that appeal to the human spirit. Emmy Award winners will be officially announced in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 12, 2020.

"We are so inspired by the significant impact these six amazing women and so many others have had on the sport of polo over the years. Female players not only represent a large percentage of players, but also include the fastest-growing segment of the sport," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing. "We are very excited that Women In Polo is being recognized at both a regional and national level for bringing this to light and for profiling such inspirational women."

The show was released in conjunction with U.S. Polo Assn.'s Women's Initiative, "Inspiring Others," a global brand campaign celebrating female polo players and supporting other important women's initiatives. Women In Polo: The Palm Beaches reached more than 60 million households across an international audience including FOX Sports Florida, TVG Network, ThePalmBeaches.TV as well as global social media platforms targeting some 100 countries.

"We could not be more proud to accept this Emmy Nomination in partnership with the organizations and community that supported a program that profiles talented and powerful women in such a meaningful way," said Amanda Prince, Producer for Ko-Mar Productions. "We hope that Women In Polo: The Palm Beaches inspired those who watched it, and we continue to work on content and storytelling that is both supportive and positive for women."

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region's television markets.

KO-MAR Productions is a leading full-service video production company with professional directors, shooters and editors who are experts in visual storytelling. Since 1980, KO-MAR has been consistently delivering industry-leading work for a wide range of loyal and satisfied clients. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, KO- MAR utilizes a beautiful state-of the-art facility and studio resulting in innovative design and creativity. In a world of constantly changing technology, KO-MAR continues to be a leader challenging the boundaries of entertaining and informative video production. KO-MAR's latest projects and more info on the company can be found on their website at www.ko-mar.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/komarproductions

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as National Football League, and National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL's subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment, also manages Global Polo TV and global broadcasts that bring awareness to the sport of polo to millions of viewers worldwide. Visit: globalpolo.com.

