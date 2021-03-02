Women in Streaming Media Announces 'Diversifying Media Tech: How Women are Shaping the Video Industry' Virtual Event

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmovin, a world leader in online video technology, announced today, it will host a live, virtual event to bring awareness to workplace diversity and highlight the exciting opportunities for women in the streaming media industry.

The free virtual event, to be held March 8, will bring together several media tech panelists to celebrate International Women's Day and discuss the state of diversity within the industry. While women are working in a variety of roles at companies delivering solutions such as encoding, digital rights management, video delivery, video logistics, content management, and more, there's still an opportunity to increase the percentage of female representation in senior management roles and within boards and committees. In addition to sharing tools and resources available to women in tech, the virtual event will also offer the perspective of organizations that are currently implementing diversity programs and share their best practices. To round out the discussion an active job seeker will share her take on the current hiring landscape.

WHAT: Live virtual event on diversifying media tech and the opportunities for women in the video industry



WHERE: Register at https://go.bitmovin.com/diversifying-media-tech



WHEN: March 8 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET



WHO: Peggy Dau, Co-founder of Women in Streaming Media

Sigal Srur, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kaltura

Barbara Lange, Executive Director at SMPTE

Anthony Dacres, Head of Talent, Bitmovin

Donna Sherman, Active Job Seeker

"Bitmovin's guests will provide a wide range of experiences and insights on workplace diversity and female leadership in technology," said Katy Oberdiek, Panel Moderator and Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Bitmovin. "Individually, they have witnessed the need for diversity programs and will share insights on the challenges in attracting women to media tech and how we can overcome them."

About Women in Streaming Media

Women in Streaming Media is a not-for-profit organization that exists to increase diversity, and provide greater visibility, to women leaders within the streaming media technology sector. To do this, Women in Streaming Media (WSM) will create forums and events to connect women, provide mentorship and internship programs, and deliver educational programs to increase female participation in the industry, accelerate professional growth, and promote the advancement of women in leadership roles.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the video cloud, powering communication, collaboration, learning, and entertainment. Kaltura's products are used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers, and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school.

About SMPTE

SMPTE is the global professional society of individuals and corporations collaborating for the advancement of all things technical in the motion picture, television, and digital media industries. The Society fosters a diverse and engaged membership from both the technology and creative communities, delivering vast educational offerings, technical conferences and exhibitions, informational blog posts, and the renowned SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. They champion local and global forums, section meetings, and other events that offer invaluable access to a network of mentors and colleagues.

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is an award-winning leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and significant developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible.

CONTACT: Crisel Mills, [email protected], 415-989-9000

SOURCE Bitmovin