Women In Tech: T-Systems VP of HR Nominated for Global Digital Female Leadership Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8th, 2019 Global Digital Women nominated the VP of Human Resources of T-Systems North America, Montserrat Salvany Ferrer, for the 2019 Digital Female Leadership Award for the IT-Tech Category. The award recognizes outstanding and extraordinary women who are making strides in the current digital economy and fabric of today's modernizing world. The IT-Tech category focuses on changing the way people work in all industries and bringing diverse teams together to change the tech world.

"Is there an option of not being digital? To me, it is all about being at least 100% on projects that I take on and owning how I do my work. It is about being one and acknowledging my skills while surrounding myself with people who have the capabilities I lack. It is about a never-stop-transforming mentality that keeps customers in the center of everything," said Salvany Ferrer about her position on being a digital leader.

Winners for this award will be chosen by a jury comprised of extremely accomplished figures in the world of digitization and development, including Ann-Kristin Achleitner, Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance at the Technical University of Munich and Tijen Onaran, Founder and CEO of Global Digital Women.

"The Digital Female Leader Award shows: Digitalization depends on those who design in," says Tijen Onaran. "We need more visible and diverse stories from digital pioneers, because role models motivate and inspire."

Voting for the award takes place between August 5-18. Three finalists will be selected from each category: Career, Digital Transformation, Diversity, Education, Entrepreneurship, FinTech/Money, Global Hero, Health, Innovation, IT-Tech, Lifestyle, Mobility, Money, New Work, Science, Social Hero, Sustainability, or Audience. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 30th at Telekom in Bonn, Germany.

T-Systems North America Melissa Simon, Head of Marketing

Phone: 630.320.9427, E-mail: Melissa.Simon@T-systems.com

About T-Systems North America

T-Systems North America (TSNA), a business unit of Deutsche Telekom, places heavy emphasis on providing support solely to North American corporate customers. Using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks, TSNA operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational organizations and public institutions. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art solutions and technology offerings, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. Leading companies within the automotive and manufacturing industries, as well as in the healthcare, media, telecommunications, and finance, retail and energy markets look to TSNA for unparalleled technology services and solutions. T-Systems North America has offices in Chicago, New York, Houston, Troy and Tempe.

