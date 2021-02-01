Women in Technology (WIT) Announces first Virtual Career Fair and Title Sponsor

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) announced the launch of their Virtual Career Fair with Title Sponsor, Honeywell, on Saturday, February 6th.

"Empowering girls and women to enter STEM careers is near and dear to me. This is an era of technology and the gender disparity is alarming. I am excited for the WIT Virtual Career Fair. Events like this open the aperture for girls to explore various avenues that can expand their awareness of all the opportunities that exist within the vast areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics." – Sheila Jordan, Honeywell Chief Digital Technology Officer

WIT Members will have the opportunity to sign up for one-on-one live video chats with Georgia's top employers, as well as take part in live professional development sessions. Event Sponsors receive a virtual booth and have an opportunity to showcase who their companies are, what services they offer and the job opportunities they have available to thousands of Women in Technology (WIT) Members.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our WIT community and sponsors together knowing they will find solid connections, potential employment, and networking opportunities." Paula Bolton, Chief Marketing and Program Officer at WIT.

For more information about the Women in Technology (WIT) Virtual Career Fair go to bit.ly/WITVirtualCareerFair or contact Penny Collins [email protected] .

About Honeywell

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Women In Technology

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) by educating middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by sharing the stories of successful professional women in STEAM. Our team of more than 300 volunteers delivers professional development and networking opportunities to our more than 3,000 professionals, and programs at no cost to more than 1,500 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEAM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia.

SOURCE Women in Technology Inc

Related Links

https://www.mywit.org

