Women Intimate Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2026

Mar 26, 2019, 20:09 ET
NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Intimate Care Market - Overview
The women intimate care market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the women intimate care market over the forecast period.
It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the women intimate care market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to impact the existing nature and prospective status of this market.The competitive position of the women intimate care market is studied through the Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.
The women intimate care market has been provided in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue and (Million Units) in terms of volume, as well as the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The women intimate care market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, age group, user type, distribution channel, and region.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive women intimate care market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.
These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the women intimate care market.Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis have been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players' contribution in the women intimate care market.
Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.
Some of the major players in the global women intimate care products market are Procter & Gamble Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ciaga, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A, Edgewell Personal Care, Emilia Personal Care, Nua Woman, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, and Bodywiseuk.
The women intimate care market is segmented below:
Women Intimate Care Products Market
By Product
Intimate Wash
Liners
Oils
Masks
Moisturizers & Creams
Hair Removal
Razors
Wax
Depilatories
Powder
Wipes
Gels
Foams
Exfoliants
Mousse
Mists
Sprays
E-Products
By Age Group
12-19 Years
20-25 Years
26-40 Years
41-50 Years
51 and Above
By User Type
Women with Child
Women with no Child
By Distribution Channel
Online
Online Retailers
Company owned Platforms
Offline
Hypermarket/Supermarkets
Pharmacy
Beauty Salon
Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
