Women Of Color In Pharma Expands Reach With Annual Conference In Atlantic City, N.J.

WOCIP was founded in 2015 to meet the unique professional and personal development needs of Black and Latina women in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. "Research shows that women of color are not well represented in S&P 500 companies. WOCIP aims to empower women of color to develop and use their voices more effectively," said Patricia L.N. Cornet, M.A., co-founder and vice president, WOCIP.

The conference caps a year of global expansion and recognition for WOCIP. Cornet was a featured speaker at the 2019 United Nations Empowering Women & Girls Summit in New York City, where she addressed the underrepresentation of women of color in leadership roles across industries, and the connection between WOCIP's mission and the U.N. 2030 sustainability goals. On May 9, 2019, WOCIP held its first European event in the United Kingdom. The society seeks to increase its network of 1,300 dynamic women in the pharmaceutical industry.

"WOCIP's vision is to strengthen leadership competencies globally and enable all stakeholders to take ownership of barriers to development of women of color," said Charlotte Burton-Jones, M.D., M.S., co-founder and president, WOCIP. "Our annual conference will connect thought leaders and influencers in an engaging and nurturing milieu." This year's event will also feature a pre-conference mind-body-soul primer.

For conference registration, visit: https://wocip.org/third-annual-conference/

About Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP)

WOCIP is a 501(c) (6) non-profit organization that promotes the development and advancement of women of color in the pharmaceutical industry. WOCIP has a network of more than 1,000 members and followers representing more than 65 bio-pharmaceutical and contract research organizations in the United States and Europe. Visit https://wocip.org/ /Facebook/LinkedIn/Twitter/Instagram.

