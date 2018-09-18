Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) Conference Agenda Showcases Innovation And Leadership

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) has released the agenda for its second annual conference on Nov. 2 and 3 at The Westin in Princeton, N.J. WOCIP is a professional society focused on the personal growth and professional development of women of color, with a vision to cultivate a sustainable pipeline of Black and Latina leaders with diverse expertise to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

"The WOCIP conference will ignite new ideas, conversation and networking opportunities," said Charlotte Jones-Burton, M.D., M.S., co-founder and president of WOCIP. "Our sessions, which reflect the theme 'Be Your Own C.E.O.: Captivate, Excel and Own It,' will be led by industry leaders, innovators and business veterans."

The conference, which is sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo SmithKline, Sanofi, Genentech, AbbVie, Covance and Otsuka, opens with a fireside chat for WOCIP members on Friday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a welcome reception at 7:30 p.m. The full-day conference on Saturday, Nov. 3, starts with an opening session at 9 a.m. In addition to a choice of multiple business sessions, a panel discussion about innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and multiple networking opportunities, the day's agenda highlights two keynote presentations:

Lead From Your C-Suite

Denice Torres, J.D., MBA

Founder and CEO, The Ignited Company

Past Chief Strategy and Business Transformation Officer, Johnson & Johnson

The Future of Innovation in Healthcare: What You Should Know To Be Your Own CEO

Claire Nelson, Ph.D.

Futurist, Sustainability engineer

Founder/Chief Ideation Leader, The Futures Forum

For the full agenda, visit: https://wocip.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Women-of-Color-in-Pharma_2018-Conference-Agenda.pdf

"WOCIP invites all women of color from every level and function in the pharmaceutical sector to attend these transformative sessions," said Patricia Cornet, M.A., co-founder and vice president of WOCIP. "Our goal is to leave attendees with strategies to thrive in this industry as their careers evolve."

To register for the conference, visit: https://wocip.org/second-annual-conference/.

About Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP)

WOCIP is a 501(c) (6) non-profit organization that promotes the development and advancement of women of color in the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in March 2015, WOCIP has an informal network of approximately 800 followers/members across the US and Europe. For more information, visit https://wocip.org/ Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram.

