Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) Conference To Feature Transformative Sessions On Innovation And Leadership

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) will hold its second annual conference Nov. 2 and 3 at The Westin in Princeton, N.J. Women of color from every level and function in the pharmaceutical sector will attend sessions led by industry leaders, innovators and business veterans. WOCIP is a professional society focused on the personal growth and professional development of women of color, with a vision to cultivate a sustainable pipeline of Black and Latina leaders with diverse expertise to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

"WOCIP creates a nurturing and safe environment for self-reflection and discovery to foster growth that will enable women of color to lead authentically, drive innovation and positively impact business objectives," said Charlotte Jones-Burton, M.D., M.S., co-founder and president of WOCIP. "Our conference provides a platform to stimulate innovative thinking and propel the dialogue on how to accomplish this."

This year's conference, "Be Your Own C.E.O.: Captivate, Excel and Own It," includes sessions to help attendees captivate their target audiences, excel in expert-driven environments and build key leadership skills. Speakers include keynotes Denice Torres, J.D., MBA, founder and CEO, The Ignited Company, and past chief strategy and business transformation officer, Johnson & Johnson, and Claire Nelson, Ph.D., futurist, sustainability engineer and founder/chief ideation leader of The Futures Forum. The conference is co-sponsored by Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb, with support from additional leading pharmaceutical companies.

"The WOCIP conference can make a positive, long-term impact on the entire pharmaceutical industry," said Patricia Cornet, M.A., co-founder and vice president of WOCIP. "We invite women to attend and learn, share experiences and make authentic connections."

The conference opens with a fireside chat for WOCIP members on Friday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a welcome reception at 7:30 p.m. The full-day conference is on Saturday, Nov. 3, starting at 9 a.m. To register, visit: https://wocip.org/second-annual-conference/.

About Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP)

WOCIP is a 501(c) (6) non-profit organization that promotes the development and advancement of women of color in the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in March 2015, WOCIP has an informal network of approximately 800 followers/members across the US and Europe. For more information, visit https://wocip.org/ Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram.

