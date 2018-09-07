Women of Sigma & Parkland Make Strides in the Financial Industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial industry is typically thought of as a "boys club." Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC are striving to change this perception.

Jennifer Bacarella AIF®, CWS® is an executive and Director of Firm Development for Sigma Financial Corporation and Parkland Securities, LLC. She has spent the year traveling the country spreading the word about females in the financial industry, empowering women, and encouraging female-related industry growth. As a Crain's Detroit "Notable Woman in Finance," a speaker at InvestmentNews' Women Adviser Summit, the creator of her company's "Women's Forum," and the subject of an article in USA Today, Jennifer has used many platforms to showcase her passion for the industry, especially recruiting more women to the firm and into the field of financial planning. "Many of today's marketing in the financial industry is focused on recruiting men. It's time to realize that women are a secret weapon in this business – and we need to embrace this concept," says Jennifer. She is a member of NAIFA, FPA, and a Circle of Excellence Qualifier in the WIFS organization.

Jennifer is not the only one breaking the silence about women in the financial industry. Sigma/Parkland's Director of Social Media Development, Sheryl Brown, is also a powerhouse for the cause. As a member of WIFS at the national and chapter levels, and a professional speaker on social media within the financial industry, Sheryl's networking skills have introduced her to hundreds of females in the industry. This networking has helped her create one of the largest "Females and Finance" Facebook communities to date with over 1.4k invitation-only followers. Sheryl is currently writing a book on the topic.

Sigma/Parkland's advisors are also breaking the mold in terms of empowering women in the financial industry. Parkland Securities advisor Katie Buck, CEO/Wealth Manager of E.A. Buck, has been asked to appear at two of Hawaii's largest women's forums: the Pacific Business News – Women Winning in Business Panel and the Hawaii Business - Wahine Forum. Katie also hosts Women's Wealth & Empowerment Workshops, which address financial concerns that are unique to women. Sigma Financial advisor Nadine Burns, President of A New Path Financial, LLC, has hosted Women and Wealth Wednesdays – she has won an FPA award for this program – in which women of all ages are gathered and educated on financial topics. In general, Nadine hosts two women discussions a month on Women and Social Security, retirement programs, and other relevant issues. Sigma Financial advisor Vivian Villers, President of Sage Planning, advises women and families with special needs about financial security and preparedness. As a board member for The Arc of Illinois, Vivian has seen firsthand the financial difficulties that special needs families can experience due to poor financial planning. She makes it her mission to get these women and families moving in the right direction.

To find out more about how Sigma Financial and Parkland Securities are making a difference bringing women to the forefront in the financial industry, contact Becky Steffens at (734) 663-1611, or visit our webpages www.joinsigma.com | www.joinparkland.com.

With a caring staff empowered to deliver personal, innovative support, Sigma Financial Corporation/Parkland Securities, LLC partner with independent financial advisors committed to enhancing their clients' experience in an ethical, trustworthy manner. They provide comprehensive financial planning tools, solutions, and services supporting their representatives' efforts in guiding their clients toward financial success.

