Women of Wall Street Teams Up with Diane Von Furstenberg in NYC to 'Make A Statement'; The Time for Community is Now

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street is dominated in New York City by an undeniable influence of female power that makes the Women of Wall Street an organization on the rise. On June 9th 2022, beginning at 5:30PM an invitation only event brings influential women and men from around the country. They are here to "Make A Statement" in New York City ready to with Diane Von Furstenberg and Women of Wall Street. Representing DVF is Talita Von Furstenberg, Co-chair of the brand, along with DVF's President Gaby Hirata, who will join Jaclyn Milford, President of Women of Wall Street, Co-host Author and Entrepreneur Aileen Castellano and a group of inspiring speakers. The Make a Statement mission is to highlight how we can use the power of investments, philanthropy, social networks and voices in the community to increase visibility and drive action; while illustrating the significance of support between women in charge.

Women of Wall Street and DVF

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour meet & greet documented by photographer Caitlyn Guarano, followed by an intimate discussion in the DVF gallery where artist Ashley Longshore "Fear is Not An Option" currently is on exhibit. The speakers line up includes:

Michele C. Meyer-Shipp CEO of Dress For Success Worldwide, Gaby Hirata- President & CEO of Dianne Von Furstenberg, Helen Archontou- CEO of YWCA Northern New Jersey, Emme Advocate, Author, Model, Shirin Rakocevic Investor/Entrepreneur/ Attorney, Alison Bush Delgado -Co-founder Obsidian Investment Partners, LLC and Makaila Nichols- Author, Speaker, TV host, CEO of Blatantly Honest Foundation.

Sponsors of the evenings event include Garderobe "museum-quality garment storage," Luxury Dentistry NYC "Offering the most cutting-edge dental technology" and Valley Bank Women In Business "Connect and Inspire." Cocktails will be provided by: AMASS Botanics stirring up the guests for conversation and inspiration.

Women of Wall Street and DVF #MAKEASTATEMENT "C-Suite" Event (eventzilla.net)

Women of Wall Street Society is an executive social club society that caters to different markets around the world. From investments, to finance, business, philanthropy, entertainment, fashion, tech, and media.

