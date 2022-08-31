Women Prefer Men Over 6 Feet Tall According to New Research

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the online community for women, Girl Power Girl Strong™ revealed that women desire a man who is over 6 feet tall.

They scoured nearly a thousand romance novels from Amazon and surveyed their members to determine the height of the perfect man. Only about 1 in 4 romance books listed the main male character's height, but from those books that did, they were able to find just how tall the perfect book boyfriend really is.

How tall is the perfect man?

Most of the best-selling fiction books on Amazon are romance novels. It's one of the best-selling genres and brings in more than a billion dollars in sales each year. Sure, women may not read romance novels to find true love, but they are a good indicator of who the ideal fantasy man is.

Does Size Matter?

Evolutionary psychologists believe that women fantasize about dating taller men for protection against predators and a better chance of survival. Women's most primitive instinct is to desire the tallest, strongest, and most dominating man with the best genes to not only be protected but to also breed strong offspring.

As part of the Girl Power Girl Strong's survey on height preferences in male partners, 76% agreed that they felt most comfortable in a relationship where the man was taller. 25% of those surveyed said 4 to 6 inches and 11% said 6 to 8 inches was the ideal height difference between them and their partner.

So, what do women like? Their research found that 95% of men in romance novels were 6 feet or taller, making tall men the ideal fantasy man. The average book boyfriend was 6 feet 3 inches tall.

0.39 % 5 Feet 9 Inches 0.78 % 5 Feet 10 Inches 3.50 % 5 Feet 11 Inches 10.51 % 6 Feet Tall 11.28 % 6 Feet 1 Inches 15.18 % 6 Feet 2 Inches 11.28 % 6 Feet 3 Inches 12.84 % 6 Feet 4 Inches 9.73 % 6 Feet 5 Inches 8.17 % 6 Feet 6 Inches 3.50 % 6 Feet 7 Inches 5.06 % 6 Feet 8 Inches 0.39 % 6 Feet 9 Inches 0.00 % 6 Feet 10 Inches 1.95 % 6 Feet 11 Inches 4.67 % 7 Feet Tall 0.39 % 7 Feet 1 Inches 0.39 % 7 Feet 2 Inches

