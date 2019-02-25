Women Presidents' Organization 2019 Annual Conference: "Leading Up"
Sharing Business Strategies and Experience with Women Throughout Your Organization and All Over the World
Westin Charlotte, Charlotte, NC (May 1-3, 2019)
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
- Hanna Rosin, Best Selling author and Host of NPR's Invisibilia and of Slate podcast - The Rise of Women: What the Future Holds (Wednesday, May 1st, 3:00 – 4:15 p.m.)
- Daniel Pink, Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker Leadership and the New Principles of Influence (Thursday, May 2nd, 9:00-10:15 a.m.)
- Susan Cain, Chief Revolutionary of the Quiet Revolution, Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker – Quiet: How to Harness the Strengths of Introverts to Transform How We Work, Lead and Innovate (Friday, May 3rd, 9:30-10:45 a.m.)
Workshops: Thursday, May 2nd, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (repeated in the afternoon 2:45 – 4:15 p.m.)
- Understanding the Drama Triangle: Managing Drama in the Workplace – Deidre Koppelman, Founder & CEO, PEAR Core Solutions™
- What Matters: How to Optimize Success Every Time You Negotiate – Kate Megan, Negotiation Consultant, Director, EY
- I See What You Are Thinking: Interpreting Body Language- Linda Clemons, CEO, Sisterpreneur, Inc.
- Leadership as Relationship: The Power of Conscious Impact to Change the Game – Philippa Waller, CEO, 4D Human Being
- Presentation by Debra L. Spar, Baker Foundation Professor, Harvard Business School
SEARCH FOR 50 FASTEST GROWING WOMEN-OWNED/LED COMPANIES™ AWARDS and Panel discussion, sponsored by Capital One (Thursday, May 2nd, 1:00– 2:00 p.m.).
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:
Dr. Marsha Firestone, WPO President & Founder; Keynote Speakers; WPO members representing successful entrepreneurs from Charlotte and adjacent areas, including:
Pamela Eyring, The Protocol School of Washington; Dr. Cheryl Nicholas, InnerVision, Inc; Jennifer Guthrie, In-Flight Crew Connections, LLC; Jill Marcus, The Mother Earth Group.
Interesting WPO Statistics
- 137 Chapters on 6 continents; 2,000 members; average annual revenue must be $2 million for product-based/$1 million if service-based.
- WPO Platinum members average annual revenue -$47 million; WPO Zenith members average annual revenue-$177 million.
Key Facts
• Average Revenue:
• Aggregate Revenue
• Average # Employees
• Aggregate # Employees
All WPO Members
• $14 million
• $25.7 billion
• 82
• 150,000
WPO North Carolina members
• $8 million
