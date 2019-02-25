Women Presidents' Organization 2019 Annual Conference: "Leading Up"

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Hanna Rosin , Best Selling author and Host of NPR's Invisibilia and of Slate podcast - The Rise of Women: What the Future Holds ( Wednesday, May 1st , 3:00 – 4:15 p.m. )

( , 3:00 – ) Daniel Pink , Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker Leadership and the New Principles of Influence ( Thursday, May 2nd , 9:00-10:15 a.m. )

( , ) Susan Cain , Chief Revolutionary of the Quiet Revolution, Best Selling Author and Widely-Acclaimed TED Speaker – Quiet: How to Harness the Strengths of Introverts to Transform How We Work, Lead and Innovate ( Friday, May 3rd , 9:30-10:45 a.m. )

Workshops: Thursday, May 2nd, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. (repeated in the afternoon 2:45 – 4:15 p.m.)

Understanding the Drama Triangle: Managing Drama in the Workplace – Deidre Koppelman , Founder & CEO, PEAR Core Solutions™

– , Founder & CEO, PEAR Core Solutions™ What Matters: How to Optimize Success Every Time You Negotiate – Kate Megan , Negotiation Consultant, Director, EY

, Negotiation Consultant, Director, EY I See What You Are Thinking: Interpreting Body Language - Linda Clemons , CEO, Sisterpreneur, Inc.

- , CEO, Sisterpreneur, Inc. Leadership as Relationship: The Power of Conscious Impact to Change the Game – Philippa Waller, CEO, 4D Human Being

– Philippa Waller, CEO, 4D Human Being Presentation by Debra L. Spar , Baker Foundation Professor, Harvard Business School

SEARCH FOR 50 FASTEST GROWING WOMEN-OWNED/LED COMPANIES™ AWARDS and Panel discussion, sponsored by Capital One (Thursday, May 2nd, 1:00– 2:00 p.m.).

Dr. Marsha Firestone, WPO President & Founder; Keynote Speakers; WPO members representing successful entrepreneurs from Charlotte and adjacent areas, including:

Pamela Eyring, The Protocol School of Washington; Dr. Cheryl Nicholas, InnerVision, Inc ; Jennifer Guthrie, In-Flight Crew Connections, LLC; Jill Marcus, The Mother Earth Group.

Interesting WPO Statistics

137 Chapters on 6 continents; 2,000 members; average annual revenue must be $2 million for product-based/ $1 million if service-based.

for product-based/ if service-based. WPO Platinum members average annual revenue - $47 million ; WPO Zenith members average annual revenue- $177 million .

Key Facts • Average Revenue: • Aggregate Revenue • Average # Employees • Aggregate # Employees All WPO Members • $14 million • $25.7 billion • 82 • 150,000 WPO North Carolina members

• $8 million

• $320.3 million

• 31

• 1,176

