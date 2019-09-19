Women Presidents' Organization Announces New Board Of Directors Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), a peer advisory group for leaders of multimillion-dollar companies, has announced new members to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board, each for a two-year term.

Board of Directors

Kerrie R. Heslin, Esq. , Partner, Nukk-Freeman & Cerra, P.C. Employment Attorneys, Chatham, New Jersey

, Partner, Nukk-Freeman & Cerra, P.C. Employment Attorneys, Cardiologist Dr. Barbara Hutchinson , M.D., Ph.D., FACC, President of Chesapeake Cardiac Care, Annapolis, Maryland

, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, President of Chesapeake Cardiac Care, Sandy Marsico , Founder & CEO of Sandstorm Design®, Greater Chicago area

, Founder & CEO of Sandstorm Design®, area Hetal Parikh , President, Rangam Consultants , Inc., Greater New York City area

, President, , Inc., area Nicolette A. Jacobs , Director/Partner – Financial Services Assurance, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Cape Town, South Africa

Advisory Board

Dawn O'Connor , Master Productivity Ninja for Think Productive North America, and Facilitator WPO Canada, Calgary I and II

, Master Productivity Ninja for Think Productive North America, and Facilitator WPO Canada, Calgary I and II Mindy C. Meads , LPC Holdings LLC, and Facilitator WPO Zenith I Group (average annual revenue $246 million , aggregate annual revenue $4.4 billion )

, LPC Holdings LLC, and Facilitator WPO Zenith I Group (average annual revenue , aggregate annual revenue ) Jayne H. Huston , MBA, LPBC, Business Coach/Vice President, ThistleSea Business Development, LLC, Facilitator WPO Harrisburg and Lancaster Chapters

, MBA, LPBC, Business Coach/Vice President, ThistleSea Business Development, LLC, Facilitator WPO Harrisburg and Lancaster Chapters Linda Graebner , Managing Partner, LSG Associates, Oakland CA , and Facilitator WPO East Bay

"The WPO has assembled a dynamic and accomplished group of individuals to serve on the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, offering the potential to increase business opportunities available to WPO membership and to grow the WPO as an organization. Margery Kraus, Founder & Executive Chairman of APCO Worldwide, continues as our outstanding Board Chair. Together we will expand the international footprint of WPO as the ultimate destination for successful women entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to the next level of profitability through confidential and collaborative peer learning," said Dr. Marsha Firestone, WPO President & Founder.

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting successful women who own multi-million-dollar companies. Members in chapters across six continents participate in confidential monthly meetings to share business expertise and experience, based on a peer learning methodology designed to accelerate the growth of their businesses to the next level of prosperity. WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator. Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based. For more information please visit our website www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Twitter @womenpresidents. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

Contact: Susan Johnson Women Presidents' Organization sjohnson@womenpresidentsorg.com 212-688-4114 Office 917-601-5778 Mobile

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

Related Links

http://www.womenpresidentsorg.com

