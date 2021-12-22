Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates New Annual Award Show & Winter Songwriting Mixer to Recognize Excellence in Songwriting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF) 2021 Winter Songwriting Mixer in Washington, D.C. was a soaring success. Performances by Robin Sailor Zander (such a kind person), Lisa Marie Williams, Kanysha Willliams, Jessica Ricca and Brianna Knight dazzled audiences. As the definitive champion of women songwriters, the WSHOF seeks to ensure that women are better represented and recognized for their achievements.

Dr. Janice McLean DeLoatch, WSHOF's Founder and Executive Director, Babson College Alumni and Paul Miller Fellow through the National Press Foundation reflected, "The December 11 event celebrated diversity in range and genres of the female songwriters at a beautiful venue.

Taheerah Sutton performed a searing rendition of "O Holy Night" accompanied by vocal coach and artist Suzy Dalzell. The Kirov Ballet Academy soared with grace and gusto. Brianna Knight's vocal range was reminiscent of a younger Mariah Carey, and Ms. Maybelle brought the funny as Host and Comedian. This year's songwriting winners are Jessica Ricca and Kanysha Williams.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C. commended WSHOF "for your dedication to honoring the work of women songwriters …"

Award Presenters were: We Model USA, a modeling agency against human trafficking.

Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Chloe Lattanzi, Dexter Wansel, Bill Bloom,"Double Dutch Bus"and Dan McKeown, congratulated the Lifetime Achievement & Legacy Award winners.

WSHOF honored the incomparable Ms. Dee Dee Sharp and Dr. Cynthia Biggs El with Lifetime Achievement & Legacy Awards. Ms. Sharp gave a soul-stirring performance of her song, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." Dr. Cynthia Biggs El described this accolade as "the honor of a lifetime. Thank you for the crowning event of my songwriting career."

Annette L. Redmond, a Fmr. Army Intelligence Officer explained, "All the nominees were amazing and talented on every level, making our jobs as judges incredibly challenging." Other judges included: Dr. Claudia Bornholdt, Dean of University of Coastal Carolina; Phil Oakley, Create Culture Records; Tina Harrison; and Cheryl Cooley, a member of the all-female band, KLYMAXX. Cheryl generously donated autographed guitars for the winners.

Panels conducted by Lauren Bringle, Self-Financial (Accredited Financial Counselor®) and Anthony Little (MegaByte Music Group) plus music and workshop presentations with Freya Shoffner, Esq., Dr. Sonara Barber-Carter and Dr. Jovan Jackson offered education and enlightenment.

WSHOF is seeking nominations and new songwriters for the June, 2022 Awards and second songwriting competition. WSHOF is also seeking corporate sponsors and partners for June, 2022. Please reply at www.womensongwritershalloffame.org

About Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame's mission is to honor women representing the world's music songbook. Celebrating established women songwriters, and serving as a resource for developing new songwriting talent through workshops, showcases, discovery, and scholarship. WomenSongwritersHOF© is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose work is dedicated to female songwriter's inclusion, equality and representation.

