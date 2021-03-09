Women Sports Icons Form Historic Marketing Partnership

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, two icons in women's sports are joining teams. Heinricher Racing , the first female team owned by Jackie Heinricher in the International Motor Sports Association, has teamed up with Odessa Jenkins, the first black female owner of a nationally recognized sports league Women's National Football Conference (WNFC).

Heinricher Racing

Today 96.4% of sports marketing dollars are spent on men's sports – but women control 75% of all household spending decisions. Additionally, 40% of all sports participants are women yet only 4% of all TV coverage is focused on women's sports. Both Ms. Heinricher and Mrs. Jenkins recognize the marketing and business power of women's sports.

"In racing, the car does not care if you are a man or a woman," said Ms. Heinricher. "The car just wants to go fast. And with 95% of all racing marketing spent on men, yet 50% of all racing fans are women – it's time to help brands see the power in women's sports – and with this partnership we are here to take it to the next level."

The power sporting duo launches their partnership at a time when companies are learning new ways to engage with diverse audiences and the power behind women sports fans and their retail spending. The combination of the marketing power of two of the most popular sports in America, football and racing, provides a unique one-stop marketing program for advertisers.

"In order to go where we have never been, women have to do what has never been done. This partnership between WNFC and Heinricher Racing is about combining our marketing power for brands that want to align with women's sports and an entrepreneurial spirit," said Ms. Jenkins. "It's an honor for me to join Jackie and am I truly excited for the future of women's sports."

About the WNFC

The Women's National Football Conference is the best-in-class in football for women. The league is led by Ms .Odessa, CEO of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), a professional women's tackle football league with over 20 teams and 1,000 women and coaches in 17 states. In 2021, the WNFC will feature 20 teams, playing a 10-week (spring 2021) season, broadcasting globally on Vyre Network. Visit www.wnfcfootball.com for more detail.

About Heinricher Racing

Heinricher Racing was founded in 2013 by Jackie Heinricher, better known in international racing circles as "Racer Jackie." Racer Jackie is an accomplished driver with multiple racing victories. Ms. Heinricher launched Booshoot Technology, a successful biotechnology firm, from her garage in 1998 — and in 2019, she formed a partnerships with ExxonMobil, Honda, and Caterpillar Inc. to bring the first full-season all-female team of drivers to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Visit https://heinricherracing.com/ for more detail.

Media Inquiries

Please contact Asbury Marketing or Andersen Group PR

[email protected]

(847) 331-7738

SOURCE Heinricher Racing