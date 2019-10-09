Women Tech Council Honors Top Female Technology Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC) today announced the recipients of the Women Tech Awards, a program to recognize women across all technology disciplines who are leading and founding technology companies, trailblazing new paths, and building innovative technologies, tools and experiences. Now in its 12th year, the program highlighted eight award recipients and 22 finalists and included a keynote address from Tami Erwin, EVP & Group CEO of Verizon Business Group.

"By providing visibility for women in technology, these awards have changed the landscape of the technology sector and the career trajectories of hundreds of women and young women," said Cydni Tetro, Women Tech Council president. "The visibility they bring is magnified even further through the support of industry partners like Tami Erwin, and strengthens every other part of the economic pipeline for women in technology by amplifying leadership-level opportunities and activating more women into tech fields."

Award recipients were selected for their impact on the technology industry and economy, and community contributions. The STEM Pathway award recipient was given to an undergraduate student for their STEM-focused work.

The 12th annual award recipients are as follows:

Entrepreneurship Excellence: Erin Valenti , Tinker

, Tinker Technology Leadership: Maureen Botoman , Pluralsight

, Pluralsight Culture Leadership: Linda Llewelyn , Health Catalyst

, Health Catalyst Data Innovator: Crystal Valentine , Eventbrite

, Eventbrite Operational Excellence: Tina Larson , Recursion Pharmaceuticals

, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Diversity Leadership: Heather Conlan-Katz , Goldman Sachs

, Goldman Sachs Visionary Trailblazer: Aniza Brown , Hill Air Force Base

, Hill Air Force Base STEM Pathway: Jessica Jones , Utah Valley University

In addition to these awards, Adobe was awarded the Impact Award for their leading efforts to increase industry inclusion and diversity.

In addition to the award recipients, the following finalists were also honored:

Anjul Bhambhri, Vice President Platform Engineering, Adobe

Beth Klaumann, Chief Engineer, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Christie Kent , Chief Financial Officer, OptConnect

, Chief Financial Officer, OptConnect Emily Smith , Director Strategic Partners, Divvy

, Director Strategic Partners, Divvy Kari Hensien , Vice President Product & Brand Experience, RizePoint

, Vice President Product & Brand Experience, RizePoint Karla Renee , Associate Content Manager, Lucid Software

, Associate Content Manager, Lucid Software Katie Boyd, Analytics Director and Engagement Lead, Health Catalyst

Kristie Rowley , Principal Consultant Data Science, Domo

, Principal Consultant Data Science, Domo Laura Butler , Senior Vice President People & Culture, Workfront

, Senior Vice President People & Culture, Workfront Lina Nilsson, Senior Director Data Science Product, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Linda Llewelyn , Chief People Officer, Health Catalyst

, Chief People Officer, Health Catalyst Marta DeBellis , Chief Marketing Officer, Instructure

, Chief Marketing Officer, Instructure Katie Verela , Brigham Young University (student finalist)

, (student finalist) Sara Stamps , Weber State University (student finalist)

, (student finalist) Serena Aeschilman , University of Utah (student finalist)

The awards were held in partnership with Dealertrack, Dell EMC, Domo, EY, Health Catalyst, Nice InContact, Pelion and Vivint Smart Home.

About Women Tech Council:

Founded in 2007, The Women Tech Council (WTC) focuses on the economic impact of women in driving growth for the technology sector. WTC builds programs that amplify and create tech talent to support more women in technology careers from high school to the board room. Through these programs, WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology, has activated more than 15,000 girls to pursue STEM fields, and helps organizations create business environments focused on high performance, not just diversity, where men and women can succeed. These efforts propel individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org .



