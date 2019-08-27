Women Tech Council to Advance Gender Equality in Technology at United Nations Civil Society Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization based in Silicon Slopes focused on increasing the number of women in technology, will present today at the United Nations Civil Society Conference research and practices on how to close the gender gap in technology by creating inclusive environments. These efforts have shown impactful on increasing the number of women in technology, and launched in communities across the globe can help elevate individual and family income to reduce poverty and grow local, regional and national economies.

"In nations around the world, technology creates a sustainable industry and landscape that drives growth for women, families, communities and entire countries," said Cydni Tetro, WTC president. "By sharing what we know to be impactful in creating inclusive cultures, we can help facilitate more opportunities for women in tech, bolstering the goals of the United Nations and supporting the growth and happiness of countless people as these women help lift their families from poverty and strengthen their communities."

As part of the workshop, WTC will share original research documenting the practices that are effectively closing the gender gap in the technology sector, and ways to implement these principles in countries across the world. Joined by Katherine Wong of Domo and Blake Modernsitzki of Pelion, they will discuss best practices for creating inclusive cultures that unlock the potential of women to create powerful, diverse teams, and accelerate success of organizations, individuals and economies.

For more information on this presentation or WTC, visit www.womentechcouncil.org .

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org .

