Women Tech Leaders From Europe and Silicon Valley Join and Choose to Challenge Tech & Music for IWD

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day over 500 attendees participated in the Choose to Challenge Tech Virtual event hosted by 1600 Avenue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in LA and Silicon Valley. Launched at the event was the new Priv Community and participants of the event were given free memberships to Priv.

Annual IWD Event

Priv is a public service initiative empowering people to protect their privacy and secure their lives online. The idea of using Tech for good to further social justice and equality through digital justice and equality was discussed throughout the Choose to Challenge Tech Virtual event.

Choose to Challenge Tech was hosted by Frank Satterwhite (1600 Cyber Principal Consultant / External - Military, EU, NATO, Founder 1600 Avenue). Satterwhite moderated inspiring, authentic, open conversations with colleagues from the tech sector such as AWIT Founder & CEO, GM Data Protection Services at Amazon Web Services, Nancy Wang, Sarah Armstrong-Smith (Chief Security Advisor-Europe, Microsoft), Anamarie Huerta (COO, SAP), Nicole Campbell (Executive Director, ePayment Partner GmbH), Marilise de Villiers (Cyber Resilience Center UK), and Patricia Jameson Director, Overseas Diversity and Equity UMGC Europe.

Special guest also included 7-time Grammy winning engineer/producer Gordon "The Commissioner´ Williams for his work with diamond artist Lauryn Hill, Santana, and Amy Winehouse. He talked about music's power to connect with people on a powerful level and inspire more Diversity and Inclusivity. Williams highlighted his current work with Apple TV´s The Banker starring Samuel Jackson and Anthony Mackie, Universal UK recording artist Greentea Peng, and his current role as Ambassador for St. Lucia. As ambassador, Gordon chose to challenge tech "physically" by launching a tablet drive with 1600.

"Hosting The #ChooseToChallenge Tech event was humbling and inspiring," said 1600 Avenue Founder and Cyber Security Principal Frank Satterwhite. "Brilliant leaders shared their playbooks on how to challenge the status quo of DEI in tech. This 2-hour event is available free on our website, www.1600Avenue.com, and is a must watch for DEI advocates."

1600 Cyber is a Pan-European Cyber Security consulting company. 1600 Avenue is committed to promoting diversity & inclusion in tech and STEM.

